Rising Employee Turnover Expected to Cost U.S. Companies $36K Annually: Strategies to Retain

Recent findings by Express Employment Professionals and Harris Poll indicate a looming challenge for U.S. businesses as 33% of hiring managers predict an uptick in employee turnover, with anticipated costs averaging $36,295 annually. With over 20% of companies bracing for expenses over $100,000, the survey, conducted from October 31 to November 10, 2023, among 1,007 U.S. hiring decision-makers, shines a spotlight on the need for effective retention strategies in the face of better pay and benefits elsewhere (38%), increased workplace demands (35%), and overworked employees (31%).

Understanding the Turnover Tide

The survey underscores a critical shift in the labor market, attributing the anticipated rise in turnover to multiple factors. High among these are the lure of better compensation and benefits, alongside growing workplace demands and a workforce that increasingly feels overburdened. This trend not only places a significant financial burden on companies but also stresses the remaining workforce, potentially leading to a cycle of further turnover.

Strategies to Curb Turnover

In response to these challenges, 88% of surveyed companies are planning to increase their workforce in the upcoming year. Moreover, industry experts emphasize the importance of retention strategies. Insights from Mind and Metrics and Wellsteps highlight the efficacy of data-driven retention approaches, including enhancing employee engagement, improving work-life balance, and offering competitive compensation packages. These strategies are not only cost-effective but are crucial for stabilizing and enriching the workforce with top talent.

Looking Ahead

As businesses navigate this challenging landscape, the insights from Express Employment Professionals CEO, Bill Stoller, resonate strongly. Stoller emphasizes that "employees are a company's most valuable asset," advocating for proactive retention tactics to mitigate turnover. With the labor market's complexity increasing, companies that invest in understanding and addressing the root causes of employee dissatisfaction are likely to emerge stronger and more resilient. The upcoming year poses both challenges and opportunities for businesses to redefine their approach to workforce management and retention.