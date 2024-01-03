en English
en English
Business

Rise of IAM: Defining the Future of Cybersecurity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Rise of IAM: Defining the Future of Cybersecurity

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the importance of cybersecurity can never be overstated. A key player in this field is Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM), a crucial component that ensures the control and security of a company’s digital assets. IAM works by confirming user identities, authorizing or restricting access, and managing user accounts throughout their lifecycle. As cyber threats continue to evolve, IAM is embracing innovative technologies such as cloud-based solutions and biometric authentication, aiming to provide a more secure digital environment.

Emerging Trends in IAM

With the ongoing advancements in technology, IAM is continually evolving to meet the industry’s needs. As we move towards a more digitized world, IAM is integrating cutting-edge technologies such as biometrics and AI-based access controls into its framework. These developments not only enhance the security of digital assets but also adhere to stringent data protection rules. One company at the forefront of these advancements is Azure IAM, a leading cybersecurity architecture consulting firm. Recently, the company announced new services aimed at creating high-security data storage environments, leveraging Azure Federation and Azure Active Directory.

Market Growth and Key Players

The Global Consumer Identity Access Management Market has shown significant growth over the years. According to a recent report by Report Ocean, the market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 21.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is driven by several factors, including increasing security breaches and cyber-attacks, the need for frictionless customer experiences, identity theft and frauds, and a growing awareness of regulatory compliance and access management tools. Some of the key market players include IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, and Broadcom.

Future of IAM

As the IAM market continues to grow, innovations are on the horizon. The integration of AI and biometrics promises more robust access controls and effective safeguarding of digital assets. Companies like Azure IAM are leading the way with their innovative solutions, providing organizations with secure data storage environments and helping to eliminate traditional security measures like passwords. With these advancements, the future of IAM looks bright, promising a more secure digital landscape for businesses worldwide.

Business Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

