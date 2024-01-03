en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Rise in Dutch and British Wholesale Gas Prices Amid Cold Weather Forecast

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:54 pm EST
Rise in Dutch and British Wholesale Gas Prices Amid Cold Weather Forecast

Wholesale gas prices in the Dutch and British markets saw an increase on Wednesday morning, spurred by expectations of colder weather and reduced wind power generation. The Dutch TTF hub’s front-month contract rose by 1.37 euros to 31.53 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the March contract saw a similar rise of 1.17 euros to 31.45 euros/MWh. Over in the British market, the day-ahead contract climbed by 5.50 pence to 77.00 pence per therm, with the February contract following suit with a 2.73 pence increase to 79.00 pence/therm.

Driving Factors Behind the Price Increase

Analyzing this market trend, analysts from Engie EnergyScan attributed the bolstered prices to forecasts for lower temperatures, a decrease in renewable generation, and technical buying. However, they also noted that the potential for price increases might be limited by comfortable stock levels and strong supply. The 5-day average price at the TTF hub is expected to continue resisting upward price movements.

Impact of Weather on Gas Demand

As the UK and the Continent brace themselves for a significant drop in temperatures, gas demand for heating is expected to rise. Additionally, the decrease in temperatures is likely to affect wind power generation negatively, which could further boost gas demand from power plants.

Stable Supply amidst Rising Demand

Despite the rising demand, Norwegian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas flows remain steady, showing no signs of supply shocks or unexpected demand surges. Analysts from ING suggest that European storage is likely to end the 2023/24 heating season around 50% full, indicating a limited potential for price rises.

Finally, the European carbon market also recorded a rise in its benchmark contract price, adding another dimension to the unfolding energy narrative.

0
Business Energy Europe
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
24 seconds ago
Navigating the Currents of the Global Art Market: A Look at 2023 and Anticipations for 2024
As the curtain rises on 2024, the global art market finds itself grappling with the repercussions of geopolitical unrest and economic ambiguity. The turbulence of 2023 – marked by conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine, inflation, and mixed economic indicators – has left a tangible imprint on the art scene. Yet, despite these challenges,
Navigating the Currents of the Global Art Market: A Look at 2023 and Anticipations for 2024
RegCakes Reopens at New Savoy Location with Regular Hours
3 mins ago
RegCakes Reopens at New Savoy Location with Regular Hours
Linklaters Facilitates the Development of Innovative Energy-from-Waste Facility in Walsall
3 mins ago
Linklaters Facilitates the Development of Innovative Energy-from-Waste Facility in Walsall
Unpacking the 2024 Tax Season: Key Changes and Deadlines
51 seconds ago
Unpacking the 2024 Tax Season: Key Changes and Deadlines
Xerox to Cut 15% of Workforce in Major Restructuring Move
1 min ago
Xerox to Cut 15% of Workforce in Major Restructuring Move
Pilbara Minerals Stands as The Most Shorted Stock on ASX
1 min ago
Pilbara Minerals Stands as The Most Shorted Stock on ASX
Latest Headlines
World News
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
37 seconds
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
56 seconds
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
57 seconds
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
1 min
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
2 mins
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
2 mins
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
2 mins
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
2 mins
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
28 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
40 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app