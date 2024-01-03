Rise in Dutch and British Wholesale Gas Prices Amid Cold Weather Forecast

Wholesale gas prices in the Dutch and British markets saw an increase on Wednesday morning, spurred by expectations of colder weather and reduced wind power generation. The Dutch TTF hub’s front-month contract rose by 1.37 euros to 31.53 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the March contract saw a similar rise of 1.17 euros to 31.45 euros/MWh. Over in the British market, the day-ahead contract climbed by 5.50 pence to 77.00 pence per therm, with the February contract following suit with a 2.73 pence increase to 79.00 pence/therm.

Driving Factors Behind the Price Increase

Analyzing this market trend, analysts from Engie EnergyScan attributed the bolstered prices to forecasts for lower temperatures, a decrease in renewable generation, and technical buying. However, they also noted that the potential for price increases might be limited by comfortable stock levels and strong supply. The 5-day average price at the TTF hub is expected to continue resisting upward price movements.

Impact of Weather on Gas Demand

As the UK and the Continent brace themselves for a significant drop in temperatures, gas demand for heating is expected to rise. Additionally, the decrease in temperatures is likely to affect wind power generation negatively, which could further boost gas demand from power plants.

Stable Supply amidst Rising Demand

Despite the rising demand, Norwegian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas flows remain steady, showing no signs of supply shocks or unexpected demand surges. Analysts from ING suggest that European storage is likely to end the 2023/24 heating season around 50% full, indicating a limited potential for price rises.

Finally, the European carbon market also recorded a rise in its benchmark contract price, adding another dimension to the unfolding energy narrative.