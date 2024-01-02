en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ring Energy Inc Sees Noteworthy Trading Volume and Analyst Attention

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Ring Energy Inc Sees Noteworthy Trading Volume and Analyst Attention

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI), a key player in the oil and gas exploration and production landscape, has witnessed a substantial trading volume in its latest session, with 0.9 million shares exchanging hands. The company, currently valued at around $290.51 million, saw its share price inching up by a modest 1.71% to $1.49. Despite this uptick, the stock is trading at a substantial 70.47% discount to its 52-week high of $2.54. On the flip side, it is 8.05% above its 52-week low of $1.37.

Trading Volume and Analyst Ratings

The company’s trading volume exhibits fluctuations, showcasing a 10-day average of 2.55 million shares and a 3-month average of 2.16 million shares. Ring Energy Inc has been bestowed with a consensus recommendation rating of ‘Overweight,’ with an average rating of 2.33 out of 5. Diving deeper into the analyst ratings, 2 propose holding the stock, 1 advocates buying, while none suggest selling or rate the stock as underweight.

Financial Performance and Projections

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter is anticipated to be in the negative territory. The stock has seen a dip of 2.94% over the past five days, but has registered a year-to-date increase of 1.71%. Over the last 30 days, however, the stock has declined by 10.00%. There is a significant short interest in the stock, with 13.44 million shares sold short.

Stock Outlook

Analysts have pegged a consensus price target of $3.50 for the stock, signaling a potential upside of 57.43% from its current price. To hit this target, the price would need to surge by 134.9%. In the previous 6 months, Ring Energy Inc’s share value has diminished by 15.62%, underperforming the industry average. Over the last 5 years, the company has posted an earnings growth rate of 100.74%, although earnings are projected to decrease by 43.82% in 2024. The five-year forecast predicts an earnings growth rate of 37.00% annually.

0
Business Energy
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Significant Reduction in Fuel Prices Announced in South Africa

By Israel Ojoko

Akso Health Group ADR Sees Surge in Trading Activity

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Global Economic Concerns Bolster US Dollar

By Dil Bar Irshad

Micron Technology Inc. Stock Takes a Dip: A Comprehensive Analysis

By Ebenezer Mensah

Marriott Vacations: A Mixed Bag of Analyst Ratings Amid Financial Chal ...
@Business · 1 min
Marriott Vacations: A Mixed Bag of Analyst Ratings Amid Financial Chal ...
heart comment 0
Speqta AB Announces Leadership Change: Gustav Westman to Take Over as Group CEO

By Waqas Arain

Speqta AB Announces Leadership Change: Gustav Westman to Take Over as Group CEO
Ontario Boosts Cannabis Store Cap Amid Renewed Legalization Efforts in South Dakota

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ontario Boosts Cannabis Store Cap Amid Renewed Legalization Efforts in South Dakota
JetBlue Airways Corp: A Deep Dive into Its Stock Performance and Forecast

By BNN Correspondents

JetBlue Airways Corp: A Deep Dive into Its Stock Performance and Forecast
New Year Brings Tax Exemptions in Florida: A First-of-its-Kind Initiative

By Quadri Adejumo

New Year Brings Tax Exemptions in Florida: A First-of-its-Kind Initiative
Latest Headlines
World News
Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident
10 seconds
Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
29 seconds
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
47 seconds
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
55 seconds
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
1 min
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
1 min
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
2 mins
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
2 mins
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
2 mins
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app