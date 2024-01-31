Rigid Return-to-Office Policies Impact Employee Retention: Gartner Survey

A recent Gartner survey, involving more than 2000 employees, has revealed intriguing data on the impact of mandatory return-to-office (RTO) policies on employee retention. According to the survey, an average employee's intent to stay dropped by 8%, with high-performing employees showing a 16% lower intent to stay under strict RTO mandates.

The Disproportionate Impact on High-Performers, Women, and Millennials

The survey highlighted that women and millennials had 11% and 10% lower intentions to stay, respectively. HR Director Caitlin Duffy, of Gartner, emphasized the potential threat of significant talent attrition caused by the loss of flexibility, particularly valued by these groups. The stress of caregiving responsibilities, which are often greater for women and millennials, was exacerbated by the lack of remote work options.

Perception of Trust and Control

Gartner's research suggests that rigid return-to-office policies are often perceived as a lack of trust by employees. High-performers may be pushed towards organizations offering more flexible work arrangements. Interestingly, separate research from the University of Pittsburgh postulates that such mandates might stem from managers' desires to reassert control and shift blame for poor company performance onto employees, rather than improving firm value.

Contradicting the Trend towards a Four-Day Workweek

This trend of returning to the office starkly contrasts with the growing shift towards a four-day workweek. The debate on work arrangements post-pandemic continues, with the Gartner survey clearly indicating that a one-size-fits-all approach may not be in the best interest of organizations or their employees.