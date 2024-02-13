Riding the Wave of Economic Optimism: ACT Research Upgrades Class 8 Production Forecast

A Silver Lining Amidst Economic Uncertainty

In a surprising turn of events, ACT Research, a trusted name in commercial vehicle industry analysis, has revised its forecast for Class 8 production and sales. As of February 13, 2024, the outlook is more promising than previously anticipated, thanks to an improving economic landscape and the industry's aggressive sales tactics in Mexico and export markets. However, the path ahead isn't without its challenges.

Strength in Vocational Markets and Mexico

According to Kenny Vieth, ACT's President and Senior Analyst, the anticipated growth in Class 8 production is largely due to the robustness of domestic vocational markets in the US and Canada, as well as the burgeoning demand in Mexico. This positive trend is expected to counterbalance the weakened demand in US and Canadian tractor markets, excluding the less-than-truckload (LTL) sector.

Vieth asserts, "While there are near-term inventory risks, we foresee considerable strength in US and Canadian vocational markets and Mexico more than offsetting weakness in US and Canadian tractor markets, excluding LTL."

Mexico-Bound Production Set to Soar

In addition to the strong domestic vocational markets, Vieth predicts a significant rise in Mexico-bound Class 8 production in 2024. This increase can be attributed to a confluence of factors, including time-sensitive manufacturing loads, pent-up demand, and the strength of the peso.

However, Vieth tempers expectations by stating, "The US for-hire truckload market is unlikely to drive volume this year."

Despite the near-term inventory risks, Class 8 inventories are poised for explosive growth, with a substantial increase observed in the past two months. This surge could potentially impact production levels in 2024.

In conclusion, ACT Research's updated forecast offers a glimmer of hope amidst the economic uncertainty. With strength in domestic vocational markets and Mexico, as well as strategic sales efforts in export markets, the commercial vehicle industry appears to be weathering the storm. Nonetheless, the road ahead remains fraught with challenges, and vigilance will be key to navigating the complexities of the global market.