Richland’s Board of Supervisors Holds Reorganization Meeting; Approves Appointments and Fee Amendments

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
Richland's Board of Supervisors Holds Reorganization Meeting; Approves Appointments and Fee Amendments

Richland’s Board of Supervisors had a reorganization meeting on January 2, where they reappointed Ray Kendrick as chair and George “Skip” Allen as vice chair. Supervisor Donna Snyder put forth motions to reappoint various administrative entities and professional staff, all of which received unanimous approval.

Appointments and Reappointments

The appointments included roles in the Northern Regional Police Department of Allegheny County, Northern Regional Police Pension Trust Committee, North Hills Council of Governments, and Allegheny County Association of Township Officials. GRB Law was reappointed as the solicitor, Campbell Durrant PC as the special labor counsel, and Official Professional Code Services for building code oversight. Joseph Pillart was entrusted with the responsibility of the emergency management coordinator. Bastianini and Thiess were designated as delegates to the Allegheny North Tax Collection Committee. PLGIT and Nextier Bank were selected as Bank Depositories.

Volunteers for Various Boards and Committees

Snyder also proposed the appointment of volunteers to different boards and committees, which received unanimous approval. The appointments included terms for the planning commission, zoning hearing board, Richland Township Water Authority of Allegheny County, and the Transportation impact fee advisory committee.

Change in Fee Schedule

Additionally, the supervisors approved a resolution to amend the township’s official fee schedule. The mechanical device application fee saw a reduction from $295 to $230 per machine or apparatus, marking a significant change for the applicants.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

