Richland County Fair Board Races to Secure Final Funds for New Show Arena

It's crunch time for the Richland County Fair Board as they scramble to secure the final $300,000 needed to bring their ambitious new 9,200 square foot multi-purpose coliseum show arena to life. With August's fair looming on the horizon, the clock is ticking on the completion of this project, which was initiated in 2018-2019 but experienced significant delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Journey So Far

The project, which aims to construct a state-of-the-art facility on the fairgrounds, took off with a fundraising effort that initially garnered $53,135. However, the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 brought fundraising efforts to a jarring halt. In 2022, fundraising resumed with renewed vigor, and the year-long effort impressively raised just over $1 million.

Cost-Cutting Measures and Financial Strategies

Standing at a current balance of $924,188, after expenses for fundraising activities and pre-construction work, the board has been compelled to implement cost-cutting measures to keep the project afloat. The original plans have been altered, replacing the planned air conditioning system with large fans and postponing the installation of a concrete arena floor until after the fair.

The fair board is exploring various financial options to bridge the gap, including utilizing $25,000 from the livestock committee, considering a $250,000 loan, and even seeking legal advice on the possibility of borrowing from county inactive funds.

A Community Affair

The new facility, planned to be erected in front of the current show arena, is expected to add significant value to the community. The proposed plan includes two show rings, accessible restrooms, an office, and a heating system. Even though it takes space from the midway, the plan ensures the maintenance of the roundabout and the utilization of the current arena for winter storage.

While the commissioners have expressed their desire to see this project succeed, they are currently not committing any additional funds. As the fair board navigates these financial challenges, the community eagerly awaits the potential transformation of the fairgrounds and the potential this new facility holds.