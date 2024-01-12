en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Rheinmetall Scores Milestone with Heat Pump Integration into Hydrogen-Powered Truck

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST
Rheinmetall Scores Milestone with Heat Pump Integration into Hydrogen-Powered Truck

Renowned technology company, Rheinmetall, has achieved a significant breakthrough with the successful integration of its pioneering plug-and-play heat pump solution into a hydrogen-powered truck. This development marks a key transition in the application of this system from its widespread use in battery-powered commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and boats, to its first-ever installation in a fuel cell-powered vehicle.

Heat Pump System: A Game-Changer in Thermal Management

The heat pumps, fully preassembled and filled with coolant, are engineered to optimize drive system efficiency and prolong the operational range of vehicles. With this new order from a novel customer, Rheinmetall has broadened the scope of its heat pump applications to the burgeoning hydrogen market and has set its sights on infiltrating additional market segments.

Meeting EU Climate Goals: A Tightrope Walk for the European Truck Industry

The European truck industry is grappling with stringent EU climate goals, which mandate new models to emit substantially less carbon dioxide by 2025 and 2030, accompanied by penalties for non-compliance. The industry is also under pressure to phase out fossil fuel usage by 2040. Fuel cells and electromobility are being touted as the lynchpins for achieving these targets.

Rheinmetall’s Compact Heat Pump System: The Future of Fuel Cell-Powered Vehicles

Rheinmetall’s compact heat pump system, tailored for 400- and 800-volt applications, delivers up to 8 kW of cooling output and 11 kW of heat output. It ensures meticulous conditioning of the fuel cell and climate control for the passenger compartment, which is instrumental in enhancing component longevity and vehicle operating range. The system’s versatility allows for its integration into both new and existing vehicle platforms and can be customized to meet specific customer requirements.

0
Automotive Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
17 mins ago
Compact Camera Modules Market Set to Reach $67.6 Billion by 2031
In an era where sleek, lightweight electronic devices are the norm, the market for compact camera modules is seeing robust growth. According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, the market, which held a value of US$ 40.3 billion in 2022, is anticipated to burgeon at a CAGR of 11.7%, reaching US$ 67.6 billion
Compact Camera Modules Market Set to Reach $67.6 Billion by 2031
Eva Scherer Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female CFO at Daimler Truck
1 hour ago
Eva Scherer Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female CFO at Daimler Truck
Nissan Unveils New Flagship Electric Vehicle: The Ariya NISMO
1 hour ago
Nissan Unveils New Flagship Electric Vehicle: The Ariya NISMO
Class 8 Retail Truck Sales Experience Fifth Consecutive Monthly Decline, Yet End Year Higher
25 mins ago
Class 8 Retail Truck Sales Experience Fifth Consecutive Monthly Decline, Yet End Year Higher
Emerson Introduces Fisher 63EGLP-16 Pilot Operated Relief Valve for Pressurized Bullet Tanks
43 mins ago
Emerson Introduces Fisher 63EGLP-16 Pilot Operated Relief Valve for Pressurized Bullet Tanks
Dodge Teases Next-Generation Charger: The Rise of an Electric Muscle Car
43 mins ago
Dodge Teases Next-Generation Charger: The Rise of an Electric Muscle Car
Latest Headlines
World News
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations
1 min
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations
Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators
2 mins
Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
2 mins
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
3 mins
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
4 mins
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
4 mins
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
5 mins
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
5 mins
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
6 mins
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app