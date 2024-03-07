RFA Annual Conference in Hermanus: Pioneering Future Road Freight Strategies

The Road Freight Association (RFA) is set to host its eagerly anticipated annual conference, a key event for industry professionals, at the Arabella Hotel & Spa in Hermanus, Western Cape, from 24 to 26 May. This year's conference, themed 'Changing the Rhythm of Trucking,' promises a vibrant agenda, including panel discussions and presentations by notable figures in the road freight sector. Gavin Kelly, RFA CEO, underscores the conference's role as a crucial platform for dialogue and innovation within the industry.

Keynote Speakers and Agenda Highlights

With Jeremy Maggs as the event's MC, the conference will feature a keynote address by the Minister of Transport, focusing on this year's theme. Esteemed speakers like political analyst Ongama Mtimka, logistics expert Professor Jan Havenga, and Athena Executive Director Devon Palanee will join the discussion, alongside RFA CEO Gavin Kelly and chairman Penwell Lunga, to share their insights and visions for the future of road freight. The presence of political activist Evita Bezuidenhout promises to add a unique perspective on South Africa's political and social landscape.

Networking, Innovation, and Industry Advancement

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with an exhibition and truck display showcasing the latest technologies and innovations in the road freight industry. This interactive experience will not only allow industry professionals to explore new solutions but also to network and foster relationships essential for the sector's growth. Kelly emphasizes the conference's significance in celebrating and advancing the road freight sector, a vital component of South Africa's economy.

Looking Towards the Future

The RFA conference aims to set the stage for future developments in the road freight industry by facilitating meaningful discussions and sharing innovative ideas. As the sector faces evolving challenges and opportunities, this event serves as a pivotal moment for industry leaders to come together, envision new paths forward, and ensure the continued vitality of road freight in South Africa.