Revolutionizing Oncology: Xilio Therapeutics at the Forefront

René Russo, the president and chief executive officer of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference. Slated for February 7, 2024, at 12:30 pm EST, the event will be accessible to interested parties through a live webcast on the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Xilio Therapeutics website. A replay of the event will be available for 30 days post-presentation.

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment

Xilio Therapeutics is making strides in the creation of therapies designed to enhance the lives of people living with cancer. Their primary focus is minimizing the systemic side effects associated with current immuno-oncology treatments. The company's proprietary GPS platform is being utilized to develop novel, tumor-activated molecules, such as antibodies and cytokines. These are aimed at optimizing therapeutic indices and localizing anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment.

Groundbreaking Discoveries in Immuno-Oncotherapy

Recent developments in the field of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies include a groundbreaking discovery by scientists at the Cancer Research UK Scotland Institute. They found that certain mitochondrial mutations in cancer cells can render them much more susceptible to immunotherapy. This discovery could potentially double the effectiveness of immunotherapy. Additionally, the researchers identified a lab-made enzyme, cyto LbNOX, that could sensitize all tumors to immunotherapy, potentially revolutionizing cancer treatment.

Innovative Technology Boosting Immune Response

A novel technology developed by researchers in Japan and the United States, known as TRED I, specifically targets immune responsive genes and activates the immune system against cancer cells. In animal cancer models, TRED I significantly reduced tumor sizes, increased activity of cytotoxic CD8 T cells, and enhanced treatment efficacy when used in conjunction with existing immunotherapy. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), this study holds promise for improving cancer therapy in the future.

CRISPR Cas9 System Targeting Tumor Associated Macrophages

Another significant development in the field is the in vivo CRISPR Cas9 system targeting tumor associated macrophages (TAMs) to remodel the tumor microenvironment and inhibit tumor growth. Addressing challenges such as cell viability post editing and safe in vivo delivery, this shows promise for scalable clinical production. The CRISPR Cas9 system offers immense potential in cancer therapy, especially in reshaping TAMs into an anti-tumor phenotype.