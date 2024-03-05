Revolutionizing India's AVGC Sector: New Policy to Foster Growth and Innovation

India's media and entertainment landscape is on the brink of a transformative leap with the proposed animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) policy. Unveiled by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at the 24th edition of Ficci Frames, the policy aims to catalyze investments, spur innovation, and establish world-class infrastructure within the country. This strategic move is set to create a thriving ecosystem for the AVGC sector, propelling it to new heights of success and global recognition.

Advertisment

Digital Dominance: Media's New Frontier

According to a recent FICCI-EY report, digital media is poised to outshine television, becoming the leading segment in India's media and entertainment sector by 2024. This shift is fueled by the burgeoning availability of online content and the digital media's projected size of Rs 75,100 crore. The policy's introduction comes at a critical juncture, aiming to leverage this momentum for the comprehensive development of the AVGC industry.

Core Pillars of the AVGC Policy

Advertisment

The AVGC policy focuses on key areas such as skill development, intellectual property protection, and the creation of state-of-the-art infrastructure. Plans include setting up a national center of excellence for animation, VFX, and extended reality, alongside incubation centers designed to nurture talent and innovation within the sector. Moreover, the government's intention to attract foreign filmmakers through incentives and co-production treaties signifies a broader strategy to globalize India's media and entertainment offerings.

Implications for India's Global Standing

The rapid growth of the animation and VFX industry, which is expected to reach Rs 185 billion by 2026, underscores the sector's potential as a significant economic driver and a medium of cultural export. The digital media segment, in particular, has witnessed exponential growth, driven by the proliferation of OTT platforms and the increasing demand for Indian content internationally. This burgeoning sector not only contributes to India's soft power but also positions the country as a formidable player in the global media and entertainment arena.

As India sets its sights on becoming a global AVGC hub, the proposed policy and the government's supportive measures could herald a new era of innovation, creativity, and international collaboration. The AVGC sector's evolution reflects a broader narrative of digital transformation and cultural globalization, promising exciting opportunities and challenges alike for creators, entrepreneurs, and policymakers.