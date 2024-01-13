en English
Agriculture

Revolutionizing Dairy Industry: Guyana’s Major Farm Project

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:54 am EST
Revolutionizing Dairy Industry: Guyana’s Major Farm Project

In the lush greenery of Moblissa, Guyana, a major initiative is taking root that promises to revolutionize the local dairy industry and boost the economy. The project in question is a 4 billion Guyana dollar dairy farm, a collaboration between Demerara Dairies Incorporated (DDI), Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), and Israeli LR Group. The venture is not just about milking cows; it’s about creating opportunities, uplifting the community, and fostering self-reliance in a country traditionally dependent on milk imports.

Unveiling the Dairy Dream

The dairy farm project is a gargantuan undertaking, projected to produce five million litres of fresh milk annually. The vision doesn’t stop there. The initiative is also planned to create over 200 jobs, a significant contribution to the region’s economy. With infrastructure improvements, including roads and bridges, the government is showing its unwavering support.

Community Engagement and Economic Impact

Beyond economic growth, the project is a beacon of community engagement. DDI has further deepened its roots in the community by committing to complete a community center. The farm is not just a source of employment; it’s now a part of the community’s DNA. The ripple effect of the initiative can already be seen with the new road leading to the under-construction bridge, a symbol of progress and connectivity.

Aligning with Regional Goals and Local Impact

While the farm is a local endeavor, its impact will be felt regionally. The project aligns with CARICOM’s goal to reduce the region’s food import bill. With the farm in full operation, Guyana’s annual milk import bill of 35 million US dollars will be significantly slashed. The farm will also cultivate crops on 500 acres, including land leased from the Guyana Lands & Surveys Commission and private farmers, further bolstering local agriculture.

As the farm prepares for full operation by February 2025, the anticipation is palpable. The farm, starting with 500 milking cows and 415 heifers, will feature state-of-the-art facilities like temperature-controlled pens, a milking parlor, and a feed center. The milk will be processed and packaged at the TOPCO plant, a DDL subsidiary, complementing its existing dairy and juice products. This dairy farm is not just a project; it’s a testament to the spirit of collaboration, community development, and the pursuit of self-reliance.

Agriculture Business Guyana
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

