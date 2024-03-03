Revolutionizing Business: Rochester's Anyone's Cafe and Bakery Thrives as Worker Co-op

Anyone's Cafe and Bakery in Rochester is not your typical business establishment. As a vegan cafe and bakery, it serves up delicious breakfast items, but what truly sets it apart is its structure as a worker co-op, where employees have the opportunity to become part of the ownership and decision-making process. This unique business model was born from the ashes of a unionized shop, spearheaded by Drew Langdon and four others, aiming to prioritize worker rights and community growth.

Challenges and Growth of Worker Co-ops

Despite initial hurdles in funding and maintaining higher wages, Anyone's Cafe and Bakery, under Langdon's continued stewardship, has found its footing. The journey wasn't easy, but the commitment to a business model that ensures employee voice has proven to be a stable path for local community growth. Andrew Delmonte from Cooperation Buffalo highlights the resurgence of co-ops, especially in economic downturns, and their role in keeping decision-making and benefits within the hands of those directly involved in the work.

Support and Solidarity Among Co-ops

The support system among co-ops is robust, with initiatives like Cooperative Academy by Cooperation Buffalo aiding new and converting businesses. This solidarity extends beyond financial assistance, fostering a network of shared knowledge and experiences that benefits all. Langdon's experience illustrates the power of this community, where despite challenges, there's always someone to lean on for advice or support.

Building Alternatives to Traditional Business Models

Langdon and Delmonte both emphasize the importance of creating alternatives to the conventional business hierarchy. By focusing on worker-owned co-ops, and extending the model to various sectors, they aim to challenge the status quo and build a more equitable business landscape. This approach not only benefits workers but also serves as a viable and sustainable business model, as demonstrated by the success and resilience of Anyone's Cafe and Bakery.

The story of Anyone's Cafe and Bakery is a testament to the potential of co-ops to transform the business world. By prioritizing worker rights and community stability, they offer a compelling alternative to traditional business models, one that fosters equality, solidarity, and sustainable growth.