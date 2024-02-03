Revolution in Building Industry: PNNL's Aluminum Recycling Breakthrough

In an era where sustainability is key, a scientific breakthrough is set to transform the building and construction industry. The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has developed a pioneering aluminum recycling technology that significantly reduces carbon emissions and energy consumption associated with aluminum production. This innovative process, called the Shear Assisted Processing and Extrusion Process (ShAPE), has the potential to disrupt the industry by creating a circular economy for aluminum scrap.

Revolutionizing Aluminum Recycling with ShAPE

The ShAPE process allows 100 percent post-consumer scrap aluminum to be converted into extrusions that meet the stringent ASTM standards for strength and flexibility required for building-grade alloys. This is a significant departure from the traditional method that relies heavily on primary aluminum, a material with a high environmental cost. PNNL's Chief Scientist, Scott Whalen, stressed that the ShAPE technology enables the use of scrap aluminum with higher impurity levels than previously possible. This maintains material performance while opening up a wider market for scrap materials.

Commercialization of ShAPE Technology

Technology entrepreneur Eric Donsky has seized this opportunity, founding Atomic13 to commercialize ShAPE technology. Donsky plans to establish vertically integrated manufacturing facilities that will produce low-carbon, custom-extruded aluminum parts from post-consumer scrap, targeting the building and construction industry. This process offers a staggering 90% reduction in carbon footprint compared to traditional methods. It's anticipated that this will aid builders in meeting energy-efficient building standards, such as LEED.

Projected Economic and Environmental Impact

The ShAPE method eliminates the need for diluting impurities with newly mined aluminum and avoids certain energy-intensive treatments. This not only promises cost savings but also a larger market for lower-grade scrap. Atomic13 is currently designing its first commercial manufacturing line and is in talks with builders and construction firms for a sustainable supply of materials. The company aims to start taking orders by early 2025, marking a significant step in the direction of sustainable construction and a greener planet.