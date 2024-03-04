Reviving History: Nobles to Reopen Iconic Tavern on the Square in New Wilmington

In New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, Matt and Maggie Noble are embarking on a significant project to resurrect the historic Tavern on the Square, injecting over $2 million into renovations with plans to reopen in March. The couple, both trained chefs with a deep appreciation for the town's heritage, are transforming the once-closed landmark into a destination restaurant, aiming to revitalize the local community and economy.

Historical Significance and Restoration Efforts

The Tavern on the Square, standing since 1849 at the heart of New Wilmington at the intersection of Market Street and Neshannock Avenue, has seen its fair share of history. Originally a doctor's home and office, it transitioned into a restaurant in 1933, becoming a staple in the community until its closure in 2020. The Nobles, drawn by the building's charm and potential, are committed to preserving its historical essence while updating it for modern use. Their efforts include meticulous restorations like crafting ADA-compliant door frames to mirror their original design, showcasing their dedication to maintaining the building's integrity.

A Vision for Community Revival

The Nobles' vision extends beyond mere architectural restoration; they see the Tavern as a linchpin for community engagement and revitalization. Their investment has sparked optimism within New Wilmington, with Mayor Sherie Babb and local business owners recognizing the project's potential to drive economic growth and entrepreneurship. The anticipation of the Tavern's reopening is contributing to a renewed vibrancy in the town, evidenced by the introduction of new businesses and initiatives like a façade improvement fund for South Market Street establishments.

Future Plans and Culinary Aspirations

With an anticipated staff of 40, including executive chef Matt Huffman, the Tavern on the Square aims to offer a farm-to-table dining experience, emphasizing local ingredients and a curated menu that reflects the Nobles' culinary expertise and their experiences in the Napa Valley. The restaurant will feature multiple dining areas, each with its own ambiance, and plans for a second kitchen to serve casual fare on an outdoor patio, further enhancing the dining experience. This endeavor not only represents a significant step in the Nobles' careers but also a meaningful contribution to New Wilmington's cultural and economic landscape.

As the Tavern on the Square nears its reopening, the excitement within New Wilmington palpably grows. The project stands as a testament to the power of vision, investment, and community collaboration in preserving history while forging new paths for growth. For the Nobles, this venture is more than a business—it's a passion project that embodies their love for food, history, and community. As they prepare to welcome guests, their story inspires a reflection on the importance of preserving our past while embracing the future.