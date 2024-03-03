Revival of Soda Springs Chamber of Commerce Sparks Local Business Optimism

The quaint town of Soda Springs is witnessing a significant revival, as local citizens band together to reestablish the Chamber of Commerce, igniting a beacon of hope for business owners aiming to foster economic growth. This resurgence comes after a five-year hiatus, with the chamber's rebirth in January attracting 20 to 30 community members dedicated to laying a solid foundation for future prosperity.

Community Driven Revival

Under the leadership of Debbie Dumont, a seasoned business accountant and veteran in community development, the revitalized chamber is poised for success. Dumont's enthusiasm is palpable as she outlines the chamber's vision, emphasizing a "Shop Local" motto to keep dollars within the community. With plans to enhance collaboration among businesses, from large corporations to small startups, the initiative aims to bolster local commerce, advertise effectively, and leverage tourism to the town's advantage.

Strategic Plans and Projects

With the election of five board members underway, the chamber is taking decisive steps to organize subcommittees focused on various strategic areas. Efforts to launch a Soda Springs Chamber of Commerce website are in progress, promising to feature a local business directory, job postings, and information on upcoming events. Additionally, the creation of packets for new community members and business owners, participation in annual events, and the introduction of new activities, such as social hours and golf scrambles, are among the planned initiatives to enrich the community's business ecosystem.

Optimism for Future Growth

Dumont's optimism for the chamber's direction is shared by many in the community, who are eager to see the positive impact of these efforts on local businesses and the overall economy. As the chamber embarks on this journey, the collective ambition is for more businesses to recognize the value of membership and contribute to the thriving community spirit. The Soda Springs Chamber of Commerce stands as a testament to the power of community collaboration and the shared commitment to economic revitalization.