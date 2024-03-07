Revitalizing Skipton: Rackhams House of Fraser Set for Major Overhaul

Transformational plans are in the pipeline for the long-shuttered Rackhams House of Fraser department store in Skipton, promising a significant boost to the local retail landscape. Closed since 2019, the grade two listed buildings on High Street are slated for an extensive refurbishment that will split the premises into four independent retail spaces, while preserving its historical essence and improving its environmental footprint.

Preserving History While Paving the Future

The proposal, put forward by DLG Architects on behalf of Equorium Property Ltd, seeks to breathe new life into the former retail giant while respecting its architectural heritage. Key to the renovation is the preservation of historic internal partitions and the facade’s cosmetic uplift, which includes replacing shop front windows and doors. A modern touch will be added with the installation of a new lift and staircases to ensure accessibility. The project also entails retaining the 1970s concrete-framed structure at the rear, which will be re-clad in stone and crowned with a new pitched roof to mirror the character of the surrounding area more closely.

Environmental Considerations and Community Impact

In line with contemporary environmental standards, the redevelopment plans include replacing outdated gas-powered boilers with electric variants and installing air source heat pumps for efficient heating and cooling. The lighting system will undergo a complete overhaul, switching to high-efficiency LED lighting. These upgrades signify a step towards sustainability, reducing the building's carbon footprint and operational costs. Additionally, the car park's redesign aims to enhance the site’s aesthetics, potentially increasing foot traffic and contributing positively to the Skipton community.

Consultation and Support

DLG Architects has engaged with North Yorkshire Council and Skipton Business Improvement District (BID) in the preliminary stages, receiving broad support for the project. The refurbishment addresses the lack of serious viable interest in the property since House of Fraser ceased operations, presenting a solution that not only protects but revitalizes a key architectural asset within a conservation area. The project underscores the importance of adaptive reuse in preserving the town's heritage while meeting current demands.

The initiative to refurbish and repurpose the Rackhams House of Fraser store marks a significant milestone in Skipton’s urban development. It represents a thoughtful blend of heritage preservation and modernization, aiming to re-establish the site as a vibrant community hub. As plans move forward, the project stands as a beacon of hope for the revitalization of historic buildings through sustainable and community-focused redevelopment strategies.