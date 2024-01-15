en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Revitalizing Rural Ireland: Heather Humphreys Announces Major Investment in Community Spaces

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Revitalizing Rural Ireland: Heather Humphreys Announces Major Investment in Community Spaces

The Minister for Rural and Community Affairs, Heather Humphreys, is poised to herald a new chapter for rural Ireland with the announcement of a significant investment of 4.5 million euros. The funds are earmarked for the transformation of derelict structures in rural areas across the country into vibrant community spaces. This initiative, encompassing a total of 24 projects, is aimed at breathing new life into towns and villages by converting former garda stations, post offices, and schools into multi-purpose community hubs.

Revitalizing Rural Ireland

This innovative scheme is designed to reduce dereliction and vacancy, thereby rejuvenating local communities. Humphreys emphasizes that the project will not only bring these rundown buildings back to life but also serve as a catalyst for local economies. By increasing foot traffic in town centers, enhancing tourism, and improving the overall quality of life in these areas, this scheme promises to re-energize these communities.

Transformations Underway

Key examples of the redevelopment include the conversion of an old garda barracks in Bellacorrick, Co Mayo into a gym and remote working hub. In Belturbet, Co Cavan, a former bakery is set to transform into a community facility. Meanwhile, a derelict site in Villierstown, Co Waterford is being reimagined as a modern structure with diverse amenities such as a boathouse and camping site.

Local Development Boost

Other locations will see similar transformations, with spaces being repurposed for community use. These transformations are expected to significantly support local development, making these towns and villages more attractive for living, working, investing, visiting, and family life. By turning vacant buildings into community centers and multi-purpose venues, the scheme is set to address vacancy and dereliction, making rural areas better places to live, work, invest, visit, and raise a family.

0
Business Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
22 seconds ago
Poppy Jasper International Film Festival: A Celebration of Diversity and Local Gemstone
The Morgan Hill Poppy Jasper, a unique orbicular jasper renowned for its distinctive color palette reflecting the scenic landscapes of its origin, sets the stage for the upcoming 18th annual Poppy Jasper International Film Festival. This stone, known for patterns that mirror the beauty of California’s poppy flowers, is a coveted gem among enthusiasts and
Poppy Jasper International Film Festival: A Celebration of Diversity and Local Gemstone
IRFC Surpasses Major Companies in Market Cap Surge
1 min ago
IRFC Surpasses Major Companies in Market Cap Surge
SECP Mandates UDIN on Audit Reports for Enhanced Transparency
1 min ago
SECP Mandates UDIN on Audit Reports for Enhanced Transparency
Andrew Webb to Assume Leadership of Ecora Resources PLC
36 seconds ago
Andrew Webb to Assume Leadership of Ecora Resources PLC
US Financial Markets Expect Increased Volatility Amid OPEX Week: Potential Impacts on S&P 500 and Tech Giants
38 seconds ago
US Financial Markets Expect Increased Volatility Amid OPEX Week: Potential Impacts on S&P 500 and Tech Giants
Gilbert, Arizona Launches RFQ for Pre-Qualified Technical Registrants List
46 seconds ago
Gilbert, Arizona Launches RFQ for Pre-Qualified Technical Registrants List
Latest Headlines
World News
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
26 seconds
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
43 seconds
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
58 seconds
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
1 min
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
4 mins
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
4 mins
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
5 mins
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
5 mins
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
5 mins
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
5 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app