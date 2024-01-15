Revitalizing Rural Ireland: Heather Humphreys Announces Major Investment in Community Spaces

The Minister for Rural and Community Affairs, Heather Humphreys, is poised to herald a new chapter for rural Ireland with the announcement of a significant investment of 4.5 million euros. The funds are earmarked for the transformation of derelict structures in rural areas across the country into vibrant community spaces. This initiative, encompassing a total of 24 projects, is aimed at breathing new life into towns and villages by converting former garda stations, post offices, and schools into multi-purpose community hubs.

Revitalizing Rural Ireland

This innovative scheme is designed to reduce dereliction and vacancy, thereby rejuvenating local communities. Humphreys emphasizes that the project will not only bring these rundown buildings back to life but also serve as a catalyst for local economies. By increasing foot traffic in town centers, enhancing tourism, and improving the overall quality of life in these areas, this scheme promises to re-energize these communities.

Transformations Underway

Key examples of the redevelopment include the conversion of an old garda barracks in Bellacorrick, Co Mayo into a gym and remote working hub. In Belturbet, Co Cavan, a former bakery is set to transform into a community facility. Meanwhile, a derelict site in Villierstown, Co Waterford is being reimagined as a modern structure with diverse amenities such as a boathouse and camping site.

Local Development Boost

Other locations will see similar transformations, with spaces being repurposed for community use. These transformations are expected to significantly support local development, making these towns and villages more attractive for living, working, investing, visiting, and family life. By turning vacant buildings into community centers and multi-purpose venues, the scheme is set to address vacancy and dereliction, making rural areas better places to live, work, invest, visit, and raise a family.