Revamp of 'Order with Google' Feature Stirs Controversy

Google's popular feature 'Order with Google,' which has integrated restaurant menus and food delivery links into search results, is poised for a significant transformation. As of June 30, the feature will no longer enable users to place orders directly from the search results. Instead, it will redirect them to the restaurant's own ordering page or a third-party platform.

The Genesis of Controversy

This imminent change has sparked a swirl of controversy among smaller delivery services and some restaurants. They argue that the feature, in its current form, diverts orders to third-party platforms rather than directing them to the restaurants themselves. Such third-party services often take a substantial slice of the profits, sometimes as high as 30%. The alteration of the 'Order with Google' feature, therefore, could significantly influence their revenue streams.

A Legal Tangle

Adding fuel to the fire, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Google in 2022. The plaintiffs—businesses that used the 'Order with Google' feature—contended that it misled customers into thinking they were ordering directly from the restaurant. This lawsuit, however, was dismissed by a judge, stating that Google was within its rights to structure its feature as it saw fit.

A New User Experience

With the modification of the 'Order with Google' feature, customers will now have to navigate additional steps to complete their food orders. After initiating the order on Google, they will be directed to external sites to peruse menus and finalize their purchases. Despite this, the feature has proven to be a potent tool for driving business. A whopping 62% of survey respondents named Google as their first choice for online restaurant searches, indicating the feature's immense popularity and potential impact on the restaurant industry.