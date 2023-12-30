en English
Business

Retirement Confidence in Americans Plummets in 2023: Strategies for Financial Security

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST
Retirement Confidence in Americans Plummets in 2023: Strategies for Financial Security

The year 2023 has witnessed a significant plummet in retirement confidence among Americans, marking the most considerable dip since the 2008 financial catastrophe. The Employee Benefit Research Institute and Greenwald Research report a drop from 73% to 64% in workers’ confidence, and from 77% to 73% in retirees’. This dip is chiefly attributed to insufficient savings and the pressures of historic high inflation.

Financial Planning: A Crucial Milestone

Financial experts recognize the struggle and advise setting aside more money, but they also acknowledge that it’s not always feasible. They highlight the importance of making informed decisions at key milestones to enhance financial security post-retirement. One such critical juncture arrives at age 60, where individuals are urged to review their Social Security statements to ensure accuracy, in anticipation of claiming their benefits later.

Delaying Claims: A Strategy for Enhanced Benefits

Experts further recommend that retirees wait beyond the earliest eligibility age of 62 to claim their Social Security benefits. Postponing until after the full retirement age (66 or 67) can result in an 8% increase in benefits for each year delayed, up to age 70. These benefits are also adjusted for inflation, offering a unique advantage over other income sources.

Medicare Eligibility: A Critical Deadline

Another crucial deadline is the 65th birthday, marking the start of Medicare eligibility. Enrolment begins three months before turning 65 and continues for seven months, including the birth month. Those still working with employer-provided health coverage at 65 may opt to delay signing up for Medicare. However, it’s advised not to wait until the last moment to enrol due to the complexity of the process.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

