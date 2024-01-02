en English
Business

Retiree’s Investment Struggle with NS&I Resolved After Journalist Intervention

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Retiree’s Investment Struggle with NS&I Resolved After Journalist Intervention

A retiree’s endeavor to invest in Premium Bonds and a growth bond with National Savings & Investments (NS&I) took an arduous turn. The individual, despite having closed their NS&I accounts previously, was informed of an existing account and was assured of an email containing their NS&I number. The promised email, however, never saw the light of day. Efforts to untangle the knot through the helpline and form completion bore no fruits, thanks to the retiree’s status of having ‘no active holdings’. The issue was finally resolved, albeit after a journalist’s intervention, whereupon NS&I confessed to a technical error and agreed to backdate the account opening. This allowed the retiree to savor the 6.2% interest rate, an offer that had been withdrawn from the public.

Other Customer Service Cases

Currys, in a distinct customer service case, addressed a repair issue concerning a washing machine. The company offered refunds and goodwill gestures in response. Sports Direct, on the other hand, provided a voucher for a pair of uncomfortable shoes that weren’t eligible for a cash return. In another incident, a couple missed a trip due to the wife’s medical emergency and couldn’t secure a refund from Just Go Holidays. Their travel insurance policy failed to cover the incident. However, after the media got involved, Just Go extended a goodwill gesture.

A Word of Caution

The article also issues a stern warning to holidaymakers against potential booking scams during the peak travel booking period. The Australia-specific ‘Safer Summer Holidays’ Travel Report by McAfee Corp. has shed light on the fact that 29% of Aussies have fallen prey to online scams while attempting to save money when booking travel. A staggering 35% of these victims have reportedly lost between $500-$1,000 before even embarking on their trip.

Emerging Scam Tactics

The report further cautions about the escalated risk of scams due to artificial intelligence. The deception level of scams such as crypto investment scams, family emergency call scams, government imposter scams, and online shopping scams has been on a rise. Customers have shared their experiences and insights on how to deal with these scams. The report suggests using AI-powered apps as scam blockers.

Business Travel & Tourism
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

