Business

Retail Cloud Alliance Launches: A Major Leap for Digital Transformation in Retail

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Retail Cloud Alliance Launches: A Major Leap for Digital Transformation in Retail

In a significant stride towards the digital transformation of the retail industry, the Retail Cloud Alliance (RCA) has officially launched. A collaborative venture of key industry leaders, the alliance’s mission is to educate and empower retailers about the transformative impact of cloud technology. The alliance is a powerful coalition comprising Microsoft, Icertis, Amperity, Sunrise Technologies, and Adobe.

The Alliance’s Mandate

The core objective of the Retail Cloud Alliance is to revolutionize the retail industry by offering insights, strategies, and best practices. The goal is to help retailers innovate and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital marketplace. The alliance focuses on aiding retailers to improve operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth. It invites retailers of all sizes to join and provides a plethora of educational content and resources via the RCA website.

Collaboration with Microsoft in Asia Pacific

In related news, NCS has announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft in the Asia Pacific region to accelerate AI and Cloud solutions. This partnership will establish a dedicated Microsoft growth engine with comprehensive capabilities across all six Microsoft solution areas. The collaboration aims to provide enterprises and governments in Asia Pacific with innovative solutions and new IP by NCS, deployed on Microsoft technology and featured on the Microsoft marketplace.

Investment and Future Plans

NCS will invest an initial SGD 1.5 million to develop next-generation solutions and IP. Clients across Asia Pacific will be able to harness emerging technologies such as Generative AI, supported closely by Microsoft’s technology experts and NCS’ end-to-end technology services. NCS is constructing a dedicated growth engine for Microsoft solutions and will thoroughly cover all six Microsoft solution areas. They will also assist clients in adopting and leveraging Generative AI, Cloud, Security, and a complete suite of Copilot-powered productivity technologies.

The launch of the Retail Cloud Alliance and the expanded collaboration between NCS and Microsoft underscore the importance of digital transformation in retail. These initiatives are dedicated to ensuring that retailers are well-equipped to successfully navigate the digital age.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

