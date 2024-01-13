en English
Business

Restaurants Pivot to Premium Reservation Services Amid Post-Pandemic Dining Shift

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:06 pm EST
Restaurants Pivot to Premium Reservation Services Amid Post-Pandemic Dining Shift

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food service industry is pivoting to cater to high-income diners through premium reservation services. The pandemic-induced rise in costs and significant losses led many restaurants to shift towards an online reservation system to manage dining experiences and aid in contact tracing.

Emergence of Premium Reservation Services

OpenTable, a leading reservation service, reported connecting over 1.5 billion customers with restaurants, reflecting the sustained high demand for reservations in the post-pandemic era. Companies like Resy and SevenRooms are now exploiting this trend by offering exclusive reservation services tailored for affluent customers.

This approach resonates with the cross-industry strategy of providing enhanced experiences for a higher price, mirroring the business models of first-class airline tickets or premium consumer products like Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Personalizing Dining Experiences

Backed by Enlightened Hospitality Investments, SevenRooms provides tools that share detailed customer data with restaurants to help target specific diners. The company reports that two-thirds of its restaurant clients use its software to offer unique experiences or upgrades upon booking.

Programs such as Resy’s Global Dining Access offer exclusive reservations to select American Express cardholders, including those with the platinum card that carries a $695 annual fee. With over 650 restaurants, mainly in large U.S. cities, the program provides cardholders with premium reservation access.

The Challenge for Average Diners

The move towards premium reservations has raised the bar for average diners to book tables at popular restaurants. For instance, at Carbone in Las Vegas, only MGM Rewards members with at least gold status have access to the most sought-after reservations.

While some restaurateurs have expressed concerns over the exclusivity and democratization of dining access, the industry appears to be adjusting to this new business paradigm.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

