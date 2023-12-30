en English
Business

Restaurant Industry Courts High-Income Diners with Premium Reservation Options

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:03 pm EST
Restaurant Industry Courts High-Income Diners with Premium Reservation Options

In an era of evolving consumer habits and mounting economic pressures, the restaurant industry is strategically shifting gears, targeting higher-income diners with premium reservation options. The pandemic has accelerated this transformation, seeing a surge in online reservations while buffet-style eateries bore the brunt of the crisis. Even as health restrictions ease, the appetite for booking tables ahead of time remains strong. Companies like Booking Holdings’ OpenTable and Resy are bridging the gap between an expanding pool of diners and restaurants, with OpenTable reporting a rise from 1 billion to over 1.5 billion consumers served annually.

Embracing the Upscale Dining Trend

Platforms like Resy and SevenRooms are crafting strategies to cater to the affluent, offering exclusive experiences and leveraging customer data to provide personalized services. SevenRooms, backed by Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is sharing extensive customer data with restaurants to aid in targeting specific diners for special promotions or upgrades upon reservation. Resy, now under the umbrella of American Express, has rolled out the Global Dining Access program. This program offers exclusive reservations at sought-after restaurants for select AmEx cardholders, including those with the premium platinum card.

The Balancing Act: Exclusivity and Democratization

However, this approach to premium reservations has sparked concerns about the exclusivity and democratization of dining experiences. Restaurant partners like Kirk Estopinal of Cane Table initially expressed reservations about the practice. However, they eventually came on board, acknowledging the competitive advantage these programs provide. The industry is in a delicate balancing act, attempting to democratize upscale dining while preserving an air of exclusivity.

Restaurants Catering to Changing Consumer Trends

The restaurant industry is also flexing its resilience and adaptability muscles, catering to changing consumer trends. Among these trends is the rise of direct-to-consumer channels. Dumpling Daughter, led by CEO Nadia Liu Spellman, exemplifies this shift. The chain, grounded in family recipes, brought in over $4.5 million in revenue from November 2022 through October 2023. Despite legal drama with competitors and the initial challenges of the pandemic, Dumpling Daughter has grown consistently, expanded to multiple locations, and launched a successful direct-to-consumer website. The restaurant industry’s transformation, underscored by the shift toward premium reservations, highlights its adaptability in a post-pandemic world.

Amidst the economic and societal upheavals, the restaurant industry’s shift towards premium reservations underscores its relentless evolution and resilience. By focusing on exclusivity and personalized, premium experiences, the industry continues to serve up novel strategies to engage and retain high-income customers.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

