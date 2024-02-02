Replimune Group Inc Shares See Modest Uptick Amid Financial Downtrends

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL), a key player in the biotechnology sector, saw a modest price uptick in the early hours of trading on Thursday. The shares opened at $7.86, marking a 1.29% rise, before closing slightly lower at $7.76. Over the past year, the company's stock price has oscillated between $5.89 and $29.52, reflecting the volatility and inherent risks of the biotech market.

Financial Trend Analysis

In spite of not achieving sales growth over the previous five years, the company's annual Earnings Per Share (EPS) has taken a hit, declining by 37.07%. This year's EPS has followed suit with a further decrease of 11.84%. Replimune currently boasts a market capitalization of $464.21 million, 56.68 million shares outstanding, and 43.36 million shares floating on the market.

Moving Averages and Ownership

The stock's 50-day and 200-day Moving Averages stand at $8.61 and $15.98, respectively, painting a picture of the stock's recent performance and long-term trends. Replimune's ownership structure is divided between insiders, who own 26.58% of the company, and institutional owners whose stake exceeds 100%.

Insider Transactions and Earnings Forecast

The latest insider transactions involved sales by the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at a price of $10.92 per share. The most recent quarterly report showed an EPS of -$0.9, slightly under the expected -$0.86. Analysts are forecasting an EPS of -$0.94 for the current fiscal year and -$3.16 for the next.

Quick Ratio and Average True Range

Another noteworthy financial metric, the Quick Ratio, stands at 12.76, indicating the company's ability to meet its short-term obligations. In addition, the average true range (ATR) is 0.55, reflecting the stock's volatility. The stock's performance indicators also show a 5-day average volume of 2.2 million, which is an increase from the year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. The company's historical volatility over the past 14 days has been lower than the volatility over the past 100 days.