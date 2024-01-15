Rental Car Failure: A Retired Professor's Unsettling Experience with Dollar Rent A Car

In the bustling rhythm of life, the last thing one expects is a rental car breakdown. Yet, this was the predicament of Molly Hurley Moran, a retired college professor who found herself in a distressing situation with Dollar Rent A Car. The Mitsubishi compact she rented for almost $300 failed to start on the day of her sister-in-law's funeral. As time ticked away, Moran faced the prospect of being late for the solemn ceremony, grappling with the inconvenience of a malfunctioning vehicle and a rental company that seemed unresponsive.

The Struggle for Assistance

With the anticipation of a family gathering and the grim occasion looming, Moran reached out to Dollar's roadside assistance, hoping for a quick solution. However, she was met with the disheartening response that help would arrive in 30 to 90 minutes. Trapped between the urgency of her situation and the seemingly distant promise of assistance, Moran was forced to rely on a family friend for transportation.

The ordeal, however, did not end there. Throughout the day, the rental car issue loomed like a dark cloud, causing Moran to leave the luncheon early to again attempt to resolve the issue. Despite multiple calls and persistent problems with the vehicle, Dollar remained unyielding. The difficulty escalated to the point of waiting for a tow truck and arranging a ride to the airport, just to return the faulty vehicle.

Resolution and Reflection

It was only when Dollar finally sent a Lyft that Moran's ordeal started to unwind. Yet, despite the stress and inconvenience she had endured, Dollar initially refused to refund her payment, claiming the vehicle was in 'good condition.' It was only after Moran sought help and a complaint was raised to Dollar that the company buckled. They issued a refund, offered an apology, and provided a free rental day as compensation.

While Moran's ordeal may seem extreme, it offers valuable lessons in dealing with rental car companies. It highlights the importance of understanding the limits of roadside assistance, the specifics of rental insurance coverage, and the need for diligent documentation to avoid disputes over car conditions. As Moran's experience demonstrates, sometimes, asserting one's rights as a consumer may be the only way to ensure fair treatment.