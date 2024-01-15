Reno Public Market Celebrates First Anniversary with Community Event

On January 20, 2024, the Reno Public Market (RPM), a cherished cornerstone of Reno's commerce, marks its first year of operation with an exuberant community event. This celebration is not merely an anniversary; it's a nod to the evolution of a beloved institution that flourished from its humble beginnings as Shoppers Square in 1964 to its transformation into the thriving RPM in January 2023.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

The story of RPM is rooted in the historic Shoppers Square, a brainchild of the Casazza family, who transformed their former ranch into this commercial hub in 1964. For decades, it served as a significant cultural and commercial center in Reno. The transition to RPM in 2023 was a pivotal moment, symbolizing a commitment to the city's growth while paying homage to its past. The original neon sign from Shoppers Square, preserved and displayed above the stage 'Live at Faye's,' stands as a testament to this enduring legacy.

One Year of Success and Growth

The anniversary event is a celebration of the success and growth of RPM over the past year. The reimagined space now houses over twenty diverse dining and shopping vendors, presenting a multitude of retail and public market-style food and beverage options. Today, RPM boasts one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, continuing to be a central hub for both locals and tourists.

Anniversary Highlights

The day-long anniversary event promises a cornucopia of family-friendly activities. From a bounce house, face painting, passed bites from food vendors, raffles and giveaways, to exhibitions from retail tenants and live entertainment, there's something for everyone. This forward-thinking celebration invites residents and visitors to experience the local businesses, experience the unique offerings, and participate in the community-centered ethos of RPM.

For more details about the anniversary celebration, the public is encouraged to visit the official website, renopublicmarket.com, underlining the market's commitment to open communication and accessible information for all.