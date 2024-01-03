Renishaw Bolsters Workforce with New Apprenticeships and Invests in Sustainable Manufacturing

Renishaw, the global engineering titan, has announced the opening of applications for 64 apprenticeship roles across its sites in Gloucestershire and South Wales. The apprenticeships, varying from Level 2 (post-GCSE) to Level 6 degree apprenticeships (post-A Level), cover disciplines such as IT, manufacturing, software engineering, embedded electronics, and plant maintenance. The company’s collaborations with regional universities ensure that Renishaw apprentices can secure nationally-recognized qualifications and potentially upgrade to degree-level studies based on their performance. All these opportunities come along with a competitive salary and benefits package.

Success Stories and Future Prospects

Engineering apprentice Ruqayyah Girach stands as a testament to the success of Renishaw’s program, having bagged multiple awards during her tenure. This initiative is part of Renishaw’s broader commitment to fostering engineering excellence and promoting sustainable practices. The company, which celebrated its golden jubilee last year, has made a significant investment in its Miskin site in South Wales to amplify manufacturing capacity and stride towards achieving net zero emissions targets.

Partnerships and Innovations

Renishaw’s continued collaboration with the Great Britain Cycling Team and INEOS Britannia underscores its commitment to innovation. The company brings its expertise in additive manufacturing and position measurement to the table, aiding in the development of competitive sports equipment. Notable examples include the new Hope-Lotus track bike for the 2024 Olympic Games and structural components for the INEOS Britannia sailing team participating in the 37th Americas Cup.

Riding the Wave of Sustainable Manufacturing

Renishaw’s investment in sustainable manufacturing shines through its focus on metal additive manufacturing (AM) technologies. The market for this technology is forecasted to catapult from $2.8 billion to a staggering $40.3 billion within the next decade. This surge presents a plethora of benefits and opportunities for companies operating in this industrial segment. The potential for growth beyond 2032 is also substantial. Metal AM, a commercially available technology since the mid-90s, was initially confined to prototyping and experimental production. However, the shift towards medium and large batch serial final part production is already in the offing, promising scalability, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. The evolution of Metal AM hardware has been a crucial factor in driving the initial market growth. As the industry transitions towards higher throughput production, hardware systems are expected to become more affordable.