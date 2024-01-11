en English
Automotive

Renesas Acquires GaN Power Semiconductor Leader Transphorm in $339M Deal

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
Renesas Acquires GaN Power Semiconductor Leader Transphorm in $339M Deal

Renesas Electronics Corporation, the advanced semiconductor solutions provider, is set to acquire Transphorm Inc., a global frontrunner in gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors. The transaction values Transphorm at an approximate $339 million, marking a notable premium over Transphorm’s recent stock prices. This acquisition, encompassing all outstanding shares of Transphorm’s common stock for $5.10 per share in cash, is slated to seal in the second half of 2024, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Reinforcing In-house GaN Capabilities

This strategic move by Renesas aims to bolster its in-house GaN technology capabilities. GaN, a wide-bandgap (WBG) material, allows for higher voltage and switching frequency than traditional silicon-based devices. The acquisition is seen as a significant step for Renesas in expanding its footprint into fast-growing markets, including electric vehicles (EVs), data centers, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, renewable energy, industrial power conversion, and fast charging solutions.

Accelerating Adoption of WBG Materials

Alongside the acquisition, Renesas has initiated an in-house silicon carbide (SiC) production line to complement its WBG portfolio. The adoption of WBG materials like SiC and GaN is anticipated to accelerate, particularly given their pivotal role in developing power solutions with higher efficiency and lower costs. As demand for GaN is predicted to grow by more than 50% annually, the acquisition represents a timely strategic move for Renesas.

Transforming Power Solutions

Transphorm’s expertise, particularly in auto-qualified GaN technology, will enable Renesas to offer advanced power solutions for diverse applications. The Transphorm acquisition will thus position Renesas at the forefront of the power solution market, driving transformative change in a wide array of sectors.

The board of directors of Transphorm has recommended the transaction, and KKR Phorm Investors L.P., a significant shareholder, has agreed to vote in favor of it, further reinforcing the strategic significance of this acquisition.

Automotive Business
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

