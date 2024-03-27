Renault Plans Further Stake Sale in Nissan, Continuing Partnership Reshaping

Renault has announced plans to sell approximately 2.5% of its stake in Nissan shares to the Japanese car maker, continuing its efforts to reshape its longstanding partnership with Nissan.

This move follows Renault's previous sale of a 5% stake in Nissan back to the Japanese company in December.

Details of the Stake Sale

The proposed sale of up to 100,242,900 Nissan shares is part of Renault's broader strategy to reduce its Nissan stake to 15% from around 43%. These shares are currently held in a French trust, representing 24.63% of Nissan's capital. Renault has indicated that the sale will be implemented as part of Nissan's share buyback program, with potential proceeds of up to 362 million euros ($392 million).

Supporting Financial Objectives

Renault highlights that this transaction will contribute to faster deleveraging and reinforce the company's commitment to achieving an investment-grade rating. Additionally, Renault retains the option to sell a further 180,447,100 Nissan shares to third parties within a 180-day period, providing additional flexibility in its stake reduction strategy.

Continued Alliance Reshaping

Renault and Nissan, as part of an agreement reached last year, aim to reduce their cross-shareholdings to 15%, signaling ongoing efforts to redefine and optimize their strategic alliance. This stake sale represents another step in this direction, reflecting the companies' commitment to adapting to evolving market dynamics and enhancing operational efficiency.