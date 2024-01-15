Renault: Navigating Challenges to Drive Future Growth

Renault, the French car manufacturer, is navigating a challenging terrain marked by a decline in the internal combustion engine (ICE) car industry, economic uncertainties in Europe, competition from cheaper electric vehicles (EVs) from China, and political barriers posed by the French state’s 15% stake and heavy union involvement. Despite these hurdles, the company has managed to attract the support of some of the world’s most successful fund managers, underscoring its potential for growth and profitability under the robust leadership of CEO Luca de Meo.

Overcoming Past Challenges

Renault has been grappling with the aftermath of the arrest and subsequent escape of former CEO Carlos Ghosn and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi. However, under de Meo’s guidance, the company has made significant strides in restructuring the Nissan alliance, marking a turning point in its journey towards reclaiming an investment-grade credit rating.

Strategic Shift Towards EVs and Software

Recognizing the transformative power of EVs and software in the automotive industry, Renault is making a strategic shift towards these sectors. The company has plans to spin off its EV and software division, Ampere, to exploit opportunities in the ongoing global transition toward cleaner and more sustainable means of transportation. Further strengthening its position in the EV sector, Renault has entered into a joint venture with Chinese car maker Geely to prolong its ICE business.

A Blend of High-end and Budget Vehicle Offerings

On one hand, Renault’s high-end Alpine division is aiming to boost sales, while on the other hand, its budget-friendly Dacia brand continues to perform well, contributing to the company’s steady income stream. Additionally, Renault’s RCI Bank provides a consistent flow of revenue, further enhancing the company’s financial resilience.

Although Renault’s shares trade at less than six times earnings, which is conventionally viewed as a red flag for investors, the potential for value-creating deals and strategic changes led by de Meo offers a compelling reason for top investors to back the company. Consequently, despite the inherent risks, Renault’s shares are recommended as a promising investment option.