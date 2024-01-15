en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Renault: Navigating Challenges to Drive Future Growth

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
Renault: Navigating Challenges to Drive Future Growth

Renault, the French car manufacturer, is navigating a challenging terrain marked by a decline in the internal combustion engine (ICE) car industry, economic uncertainties in Europe, competition from cheaper electric vehicles (EVs) from China, and political barriers posed by the French state’s 15% stake and heavy union involvement. Despite these hurdles, the company has managed to attract the support of some of the world’s most successful fund managers, underscoring its potential for growth and profitability under the robust leadership of CEO Luca de Meo.

Overcoming Past Challenges

Renault has been grappling with the aftermath of the arrest and subsequent escape of former CEO Carlos Ghosn and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi. However, under de Meo’s guidance, the company has made significant strides in restructuring the Nissan alliance, marking a turning point in its journey towards reclaiming an investment-grade credit rating.

Strategic Shift Towards EVs and Software

Recognizing the transformative power of EVs and software in the automotive industry, Renault is making a strategic shift towards these sectors. The company has plans to spin off its EV and software division, Ampere, to exploit opportunities in the ongoing global transition toward cleaner and more sustainable means of transportation. Further strengthening its position in the EV sector, Renault has entered into a joint venture with Chinese car maker Geely to prolong its ICE business.

A Blend of High-end and Budget Vehicle Offerings

On one hand, Renault’s high-end Alpine division is aiming to boost sales, while on the other hand, its budget-friendly Dacia brand continues to perform well, contributing to the company’s steady income stream. Additionally, Renault’s RCI Bank provides a consistent flow of revenue, further enhancing the company’s financial resilience.

Although Renault’s shares trade at less than six times earnings, which is conventionally viewed as a red flag for investors, the potential for value-creating deals and strategic changes led by de Meo offers a compelling reason for top investors to back the company. Consequently, despite the inherent risks, Renault’s shares are recommended as a promising investment option.

0
Automotive Business Europe
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
1 min ago
2023 Honda X-ADV Adventure Scooter Hits Malaysian Market; Honda ADV 350 Expected Mid-Year
The 2023 edition of Honda X-ADV adventure scooter is now set to conquer the streets of Malaysia, carrying a price tag of RM68,899. This reflects a minor price surge from the preceding year’s model, which was available at RM67,799. The new model introduces an invigorating color variant, Shasta White, which takes the place of the
2023 Honda X-ADV Adventure Scooter Hits Malaysian Market; Honda ADV 350 Expected Mid-Year
Maruti Suzuki True Value Launches New 'SirfTrueValuePe' Campaign
22 mins ago
Maruti Suzuki True Value Launches New 'SirfTrueValuePe' Campaign
DAICY Software Acquires Global Ownership of PreSys and VPG from ETA
36 mins ago
DAICY Software Acquires Global Ownership of PreSys and VPG from ETA
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
10 mins ago
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
Tayside Police Seize Over 250 Vehicles in Road Regulation Crackdown
11 mins ago
Tayside Police Seize Over 250 Vehicles in Road Regulation Crackdown
2024 Hyundai Creta Unveiled: A Comprehensive Look at Design, Features, and Engine Updates
21 mins ago
2024 Hyundai Creta Unveiled: A Comprehensive Look at Design, Features, and Engine Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict
25 seconds
Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict
Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master
43 seconds
Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master
2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays
46 seconds
2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany
48 seconds
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany
Simone Biles' Revelation: The Unmasking of Larry Nassar's Reign of Abuse
1 min
Simone Biles' Revelation: The Unmasking of Larry Nassar's Reign of Abuse
Roy Keane Sheds Light on Infamous Beckham-Ferguson Boot Incident
1 min
Roy Keane Sheds Light on Infamous Beckham-Ferguson Boot Incident
Jack Draper's Boosted Confidence and Novak Djokovic's Challenge at Australian Open
1 min
Jack Draper's Boosted Confidence and Novak Djokovic's Challenge at Australian Open
Monte's Dramatic Turnaround Secures Top League Spot
2 mins
Monte's Dramatic Turnaround Secures Top League Spot
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
5 mins
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
33 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app