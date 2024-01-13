en English
Business

Remote Workers Falling Behind in Career Promotions, New Data Reveals

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
In the wake of the global pandemic, remote work has evolved from a temporary solution to a norm. Yet, recent data reveals a significant disadvantage for remote workers when it comes to career advancement. According to an analysis by Live Data Technologies, which examined two million white-collar workers, remote employees were promoted 31% less often compared to their office or hybrid-working colleagues in 2023.

The Disadvantages of Remote Work

Despite the apparent perks of remote work, such as flexible dress code, reduced commute, and the freedom to manage household tasks during work breaks, the divide in career progression cannot be ignored. The promotion rate for office or hybrid workers stood at 5.6%, while it was only 3.9% for those working remotely. This issue is further exacerbated by the fact that remote workers receive less mentorship, with the gap being even more pronounced among women.

‘Proximity Bias’ in the Workplace

Economist Nick Bloom points out what he terms ‘proximity bias’ or ‘discrimination’ against remote workers. CEOs have expressed a preference for rewarding office-going employees, with nearly 20% of employees with higher education degrees still working remotely post-pandemic. This bias is not unfounded. A Gallup poll showed varying degrees of perceived effectiveness in collaboration, creativity, and productivity among leaders, managers, and non-managers, depending on whether they worked remotely, in a hybrid model, or on-site.

Personal Experiences and Research Findings

Personal experiences and research findings corroborate the data. Anecdotes such as from Erin Villela, who felt sidelined and overlooked for a promotion after shifting to remote work, reflect this underlying issue. Emma Harrington’s research on the impact of physical presence on feedback for software engineers further underscores the importance of in-person interactions for career growth. Aware of these career implications, some workers, like Marylynn Rodriguez, are choosing to commute to the office despite the option to work remotely, recognizing the potential benefits for their professional advancement.

Business
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

