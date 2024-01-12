en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Remote Workers Facing Disadvantages in Career Promotions, New Data Shows

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Remote Workers Facing Disadvantages in Career Promotions, New Data Shows

Recent data from the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research unveils a startling reality for remote workers. Despite the advantages of comfort, no commuting, improved focus, and the flexibility to manage household tasks, remote work could be placing employees at a disadvantage when it comes to career advancement. The studies indicate that remote workers are often less likely to be promoted than their in-office counterparts, even when demonstrating higher productivity levels.

The Hidden Cost of Remote Work

The reduced visibility of remote workers in the eyes of decision-makers emerges as a significant contributor to this disparity. The absence of spontaneous interactions and informal engagements characteristic of an office setting appears to play a vital role in promotion decisions. The data suggests that while remote work has been embraced for its various advantages, it may also come with trade-offs affecting long-term career growth.

Bridging the Gap

But all is not lost for remote workers. They can proactively manage their career trajectory by expressing interest in new projects and responsibilities, thus making their ambitions known. However, the responsibility does not lie with remote workers alone. Employers also need to play their part.

Employers’ Role in Ensuring Fair Advancements

Companies can implement policies and practices to ensure fair and inclusive promotion practices. By doing so, they can level the playing field between remote and in-office employees. The key takeaway is the importance of proactive efforts from both remote workers and employers to bridge the gap between remote and in-office work dynamics.

In conclusion, as the world continues to embrace remote work, it is crucial for both employees and employers to be aware of the potential pitfalls and work together to ensure that career advancement opportunities are equally accessible to all, regardless of their work setting.

0
Business
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
As the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 unfolded, a delegation of 35 Fortune American companies, under the banner of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), held a crucial roundtable meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The delegation, spearheaded by President and CEO Mukesh Aghi, delved into potential investment opportunities in the Gujarat International Finance
Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
6 mins ago
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
North America Agricultural Tractor Machinery Market: Navigating Challenges and Harnessing Opportunities
6 mins ago
North America Agricultural Tractor Machinery Market: Navigating Challenges and Harnessing Opportunities
UK Economy Experiences Revival in November with Services and Production Sector Leading the Charge
5 mins ago
UK Economy Experiences Revival in November with Services and Production Sector Leading the Charge
TCS Discusses Q3 Results, Strategies for Margin Resilience
5 mins ago
TCS Discusses Q3 Results, Strategies for Margin Resilience
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
5 mins ago
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
55 seconds
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
58 seconds
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
2 mins
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
2 mins
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
2 mins
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
2 mins
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
3 mins
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
4 mins
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
5 mins
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
10 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app