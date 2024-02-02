Reload Logistics Acquires New Sulphur Bulk Terminal, Sets Record in Operational Efficiency

Reload Logistics, a prominent player in global supply chain solutions, has made a significant stride in expanding its operational capabilities. The firm has acquired a 50,000 sqm Sulphur Bulk Terminal in Richards Bay, marking the addition of a strategic asset to its portfolio. The facility, now known as the 'Reload Dry Bulk Richards Bay Facility', boasts indoor storage of 20,000 sqm, a loading area of 10,000 sqm, and operations for simultaneous offloading, bagging, and loading for both rail and trucks of containerized or break-bulk cargo.

Revamping Operational Efficiency

Following the acquisition in November 2023, Reload Logistics has infused significant upgrades into the complex, equipment, and related systems. These enhancements have led to a record-setting discharge rate for sulphur vessels and an increased holding capacity of the undercover warehousing. The terminal can now serve the entire sub-Saharan Africa and transport 200,000 metric tons per month to and from seven ports.

A Strategic Move in Logistics

The acquisition and modernization of the terminal is part of Reload Logistics' strategic effort to enhance service reliability and efficiency across Sub-Saharan Africa. The improved facility has increased its capacity to move substantial volumes of commodities monthly through multiple modes of transportation, consolidating Reload's presence in the region's logistics sector.

Transforming Commodity Handling

According to Michael-John Saunders, CEO of Reload Logistics, the new facility empowers the company to deliver reliable and efficient services for the handling, storage, and distribution of sulphur and other dry bulk commodities to clients. The terminal's enhancements have culminated in a new record for discharged tonnage in 24 hours, demonstrating the potency of the firm's commitment to providing top logistics solutions. The acquisition signifies a transformative step for Reload Logistics, a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain solutions for metals, minerals, commodities, and industrial cargoes across Africa, Asia, and Europe.