Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Strengthens its Grip in Southeast Market with Cooksey Acquisition

In a strategic move that signals deepening ties within the metals industry, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., a global diversified metal solutions provider, has announced its acquisition of Cooksey Iron & Metal Co., Inc., a Georgia-based metals service center. The acquisition, which is set to bolster Reliance's presence in the Southeast market, will see Cooksey functioning as a subsidiary of Metals USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance.

Aligning Expertise and Broadening Horizons

An esteemed establishment dating back to 1917, Cooksey specializes in processing and distributing finished steel products such as tubing, beams, plates, and bars. With its three locations spread across the southeastern United States, it serves an assortment of industries, including trailer manufacturing, metal building fabrication, and agricultural equipment production. The acquisition is poised to diversify Reliance's geographic footprint, enhance its economies of scale, increase its bargaining power, and potentially expand its margins.

Strengthening Bonds, Building on Strengths

The acquisition's strategic alignment with Reliance's operational model, which prioritizes premium customer service, quality products, and rapid delivery, suggests a promising future for both entities. The decision to retain Cooksey's current management team not only ensures a smooth transition but also preserves the operational expertise that has propelled Cooksey to its current heights. Cooksey, which boasted annual net sales of approximately $90 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, is expected to contribute a stable revenue stream and opportunities for cross-selling services to Reliance's portfolio.

Reliance: A Legacy of Excellence

Established in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Reliance operates approximately 315 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside the U.S. It serves over 125,000 customers across a wide range of industries, distinguishing itself with a focus on small orders, quick turnarounds, and value-added processing services. The acquisition of Cooksey is a testament to Reliance's commitment to its growth strategy, which prioritizes strategic acquisitions that add value to its existing operations and expand its reach to new markets. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.