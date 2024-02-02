Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Acquires Cooksey Iron & Metal Co. to Boost Southeastern Market Presence

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., a leading metals service center, has successfully acquired Cooksey Iron & Metal Co., Inc., a Georgia-based giant specializing in the processing and distribution of finished steel products. This acquisition marks a significant expansion for Reliance, enhancing its foothold in the Southeastern United States.

Strategic Acquisition

Operating three facilities in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and South Carolina, Cooksey offers services to various industries, including trailer manufacturing, metal building fabrication, and agricultural equipment production. With an impressive annual net sales figure of approximately $90 million as of the end of 2023, the acquisition of Cooksey aligns with Reliance's strategic goal of expanding its geographic footprint and diversifying its customer base.

Cooksey Joins Metals USA

Under the terms of the acquisition, Cooksey will operate as a subsidiary of Metals USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance. This arrangement underlines Reliance's commitment to promoting growth in Cooksey's value-added processing capabilities, a move that is expected to strengthen not only Cooksey but also Reliance's overall market presence.

Continuity in Leadership

Despite the change in ownership, the current management team of Cooksey will remain intact, ensuring seamless continuity in operations and services. The acquisition, while significant, is designed to be a catalyst for growth rather than a disruption to existing operations. The financial terms of the acquisition, however, remain undisclosed.

With this strategic acquisition, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. continues to demonstrate its commitment to strengthening its position in the fast-growing Southeastern market, while Cooksey is expected to benefit from Reliance's extensive industry experience and investment in value-added processing capabilities.