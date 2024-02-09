Reimagined and Revitalized: Upgrades to Topflight Grain Cooperative Inc's Pierson Station Grain Facility

In a twist of events, the anticipated upgrade of Topflight Grain Cooperative Inc's grain facility at Pierson Station, initially slated for Harvest 2024, has been pushed forward and reimagined. The postponement, caused by backordered parts and the looming harvest, opened an unexpected window for a reassessment of the facility's usage, leading to significant alterations in the original plan.

Advertisment

A Timely Shift in Plans

The crew is currently hard at work, replacing the venerable hopper bin that has served the facility for over four decades. The initial plan to eliminate the dedicated 'wet corn' leg has been reconsidered and replaced with a decision to refurbish and relocate it instead. This change is expected to enhance the facility's efficiency and capacity significantly.

The strategic location of the expanded facility on a short line railroad grants it access to three Class 1 railroads. This unique positioning enables the loading of up to 110 car shuttle trains, making it a vital link in the grain supply chain. The facility is poised to serve the Center Gulf export markets, underlining its crucial role in the agricultural sector.

Advertisment

Moreover, Topflight Grain's facilities at Bement, Milmine, and Monticello are directly on the Norfolk Southern rail main line. This direct connection facilitates the shipment of grain into Decatur and the Illinois River, as well as the export market via the Gulf of Mexico.

The Ripple Effect

The upgrade of the Teweles and Brandeis Grain Elevator, known as the Door County Granary, has also encountered delays. The project, originally scheduled for completion by Spring 2024, is now expected to finish by early August. Phase II of the project includes interior and exterior renovations, construction of a new addition, and preparation of the ground floor for occupancy.

Advertisment

Upon completion, the restored Granary will not only serve as a free, three-season museum but also as a venue for community and private events. The restoration of its 19 wooden grain bins, the addition of a catering kitchen, and the inclusion of public restrooms are all part of the transformation of this historic grain facility into a community hub.

Funding the Future

The project has received significant funding from various sources, including the USDA Rural Development and the National Trust for Historic Places. This financial support underscores the importance of preserving and upgrading these vital agricultural facilities.

Advertisment

The decision to accelerate and modify the upgrade of Topflight Grain Cooperative Inc's grain facility at Pierson Station is a testament to the dynamic nature of the agricultural sector. It reflects the need for flexibility and adaptability in the face of changing circumstances and underscores the importance of continuous improvement in maintaining and enhancing operational efficiency.

As the crew continues to work on replacing the 40-year-old hopper bin and refurbishing the 'wet corn' leg, the anticipation for the upgraded facility grows. The strategic location of the facility, coupled with its enhanced capabilities, promises to strengthen the agricultural sector and contribute to the economic vitality of the region.

Meanwhile, the delayed upgrade of the Door County Granary carries on, with the promise of a restored community hub and museum. The ripple effect of these upgrades extends beyond the physical facilities, touching the lives of those who rely on them and preserving an essential part of our agricultural heritage.