REI Co-op Expands Colorado Footprint: New Store Set for Loveland Summer 2024

REI Co-op, the nation's largest consumer cooperative, is gearing up to open its 10th Colorado store in Loveland at The Marketplace at Centerra in summer 2024. This expansion is set to serve a growing community of outdoor enthusiasts in the region, boasting a 23,000-square-foot facility packed with outdoor gear spanning camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, and more. Janet Hopkins, REI's regional director for the Rockies/Great Plains, expressed excitement about serving both the local community and visitors drawn to the area's abundant outdoor opportunities, including Rocky Mountain National Park and the Colorado Front Range Trail.
Community and Conservation at the Core
REI's commitment to community and conservation will be evident in its efforts to partner with local outdoor nonprofits. These partnerships aim to support initiatives that protect natural places and encourage a wider demographic to explore the outdoors. Over the past five years, REI has donated more than $4.1 million to Colorado nonprofits, demonstrating its dedication to building more equitable and inclusive outdoor communities. The opening of the Loveland store continues this tradition, with plans to hire approximately 40 employees who will benefit from competitive pay, retirement contributions, health insurance, and product discounts.
Empowering Outdoor Enthusiasts
Colorado's outdoor enthusiasts have much to look forward to with the new REI store. Beyond offering a wide range of outdoor gear, the store will feature a full-service bike and ski shop staffed by certified mechanics. This addition underscores REI's commitment to providing not only products but also knowledge and services that empower people to engage in outdoor activities. Furthermore, REI members can participate in the co-op's used gear trade-in program, Re/Supply, and enjoy discounts on shop services and experiences, among other benefits.
A Growing Outdoor Community
REI's expansion into Loveland reflects the co-op's growing impact in Colorado, where it has established a strong presence since opening its first store in Denver in 1983. With 61,000 members in the Loveland area and 1.32 million members statewide, REI's community-centric approach has resonated with Coloradans. The co-op's investment in local conservation efforts and outdoor recreation not only supports the environment but also fosters a sense of belonging among outdoor enthusiasts.
The opening of REI's new store in Loveland is more than just an expansion—it's a testament to the co-op's commitment to fostering an inclusive outdoor community and supporting conservation efforts. As summer 2024 approaches, both the Loveland community and visitors to the area can look forward to greater access to quality outdoor gear, expert advice, and opportunities to connect with the natural world. This venture reaffirms REI's role as a pivotal player in promoting outdoor lifestyles and environmental stewardship in Colorado and beyond.