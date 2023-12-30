en English
Bermuda

Regulatory Authority of Bermuda Takes Charge of Island’s Fuel Sector

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:52 am EST
Regulatory Authority of Bermuda Takes Charge of Island's Fuel Sector

In a landmark shift in Bermuda’s fuel regulation history, the Regulatory Authority of Bermuda (RA) is poised to oversee the island’s fuel sector starting from the first day of the new year. This move aligns with the Fuels Act 2022 and is hailed as a significant milestone by Home Affairs Minister Walter Roban, who referred to the legislation as a ‘watershed moment.’

RA’s new directives

The RA has already made a series of announcements this month, all scheduled to take effect on January 1. These include a reduction in the Fuel Adjustment Rate (FAR) that impacts electricity billing, set to commence in 2024, and an increase in the Feed-in Tariff for electricity generators from the start of the year. The Feed-in Tariff is primarily targeted at those generating solar power and contributing excess energy to the grid.

Sectoral influence and limitations

With fuels coming under the RA’s jurisdiction, the authority is now poised to influence more cost-related aspects of the island’s infrastructure. However, certain areas such as fire safety and environmental health remain outside its scope. The RA has committed to ensuring a continuous fuel supply, boosting the sector’s safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, and fostering fair competition and sustainability.

Public consultation

The RA’s strategy includes public consultation, allowing stakeholders to provide input on a fuel pricing methodology from January 1 to February 14. Information on participating in the consultation will be available on the RA’s website. The RA asserts its commitment to creating a balanced regulatory framework that aligns with international standards while ensuring reasonable pricing and returns for those in the fuel sector.

Bermuda Business Energy
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

