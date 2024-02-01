Registrar of Companies Extends Deadline for Beneficial Owners' Details Submission

In an unprecedented move, the Department of Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property has extended the deadline for the submission of beneficial owners' details for all types of companies and legal entities to March 31, 2024. This significant announcement comes as a relief for entities with shareholding structures ending in a trust, foundation, or a similar arrangement who were grappling with the initial deadline.

Directive K.D.P.34/2024 Ushers in the Extension

The extension is mandated by the amending Directive K.D.P.34/2024, which took effect on January 29, 2024. The extension aims to provide ample time for entities to achieve compliance, staving off the harsh penalties associated with late submissions. From April 1, 2024, entities that fail to comply with these requirements will face administrative and other sanctions as laid out by the Law for the Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering Activities and KDP112/21.

An Unexpected Reprieve for Early Non-Compliance

In an unexpected turn of events, the Department has also decided to revoke financial penalties that were previously imposed for non-compliance in the early part of 2024. In a move reflecting fairness and compassion, penalties paid between January 1, 2024, and January 16, 2024, will be refunded directly to the payment cards used, requiring no additional action from the payers. This decision is a result of a cooperative effort with JCC, a leading payment processing company.

Implications of the Extension

The extension and the refund of the penalties paid are not just an administrative move, but they signal an understanding of the challenges faced by companies and legal entities in complying with new regulations. They reflect the Department's commitment to fostering an environment that encourages compliance and penalizes non-conformance without being unnecessarily punitive. This move is likely to have far-reaching effects on companies, trusts, and other legal entities, creating a more conducive environment for them to operate in, while maintaining a strong stance against money laundering activities.