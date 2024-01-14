Regenx Tech Corp. to Host Investor Webinar on Module One Progress and Future Plans

Regenx Tech Corp., a company deeply entrenched in the clean tech sector, has announced a live investor webinar scheduled for December 19, 2023. The event aims to provide updates on the commercialization progress of Module One, discuss the timeline for reaching its full capacity, and outline future expansion plans. It is an opportunity for company executives to share insights into the recent developments, challenges faced, and the strategic vision that propels the company forward.

A Glimpse into the Sustainable Technology Sector

Regenx Tech Corp. is a specialist in environmentally friendly processing technologies. Its primary focus is on recovering precious metals, with an initial concentration on the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters. This initiative is in collaboration with its business partner, Davis Recycling.

Module One: A Step Towards Greener Future

Module One, the company’s pioneering project, is the centerpiece of the upcoming webinar. The commercialization progress of this module is of paramount importance to the company and its investors. The webinar will provide a comprehensive update on its development, addressing its current capacity and outlining the timeline for its full capacity realization.

Future Expansion Plans and Strategic Vision

The webinar is not just about the present. It will also shed light on the company’s future expansion plans, offering a roadmap for the company’s growth. The executives will share their strategic vision, giving stakeholders an understanding of the trajectory that the company intends to follow in its quest for sustainable technology solutions.

Designed to offer valuable information to investors, analysts, and stakeholders with an interest in sustainable technology, the session is anticipated to be a masterclass in sustainable technology and a window into the future of the clean tech sector.