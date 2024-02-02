Regeneron Reports Strong 2023 Financial Results, Lays Groundwork for Future Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a leading biotechnology company, has unveiled its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, revealing significant growth and laying out its plans for the year ahead. The year 2023 proved to be a robust one for Regeneron, as the company experienced a 14% revenue expansion and a 12% increase when Ronapreve's contributions were excluded. This growth was largely driven by the strong performance across its business, especially with products like Dupixent and EYLEA HD.

Progress and Challenges in Product Sales

Regeneron made substantial progress in its research and development pipeline throughout 2023, with approximately 35 product candidates being developed. However, the company faced some challenges, with EYLEA sales in the U.S. declining due to changes in the market. Despite this, the rise in Dupixent sales contributed to a higher collaboration revenue with Sanofi.

Financial Performance and Revenue Streams

The company also recognized revenue from its agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for a COVID-19 therapy and earned higher royalties from Novartis Ilaris sales. Even though it encountered net unrealized losses on equity securities, Regeneron's effective tax rate saw improvements due to benefits from stock-based compensation and federal tax credits. The GAAP net income per diluted share for the full year stood at $34.77, while the non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $43.79. Regeneron also repurchased shares worth a total of $2.215 billion during 2023.

Looking Ahead: Plans for 2024

For 2024, Regeneron intends to continue its strategic investments in research and development, as well as commercial execution. The company has provided financial guidance for the upcoming year, indicative of its commitment to future growth. Alongside its financial report, Regeneron also announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer, Bob Landry. A conference call to discuss these financial results and future plans is scheduled for February 2, 2024.

Known for its proprietary VelociSuite technology, Regeneron focuses on developing medicines for serious diseases. The company's forward-looking statements reflect its ambitious plans and potential achievements while also acknowledging the inherent risks and uncertainties involved in drug development and commercialization.