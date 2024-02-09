Redgate Announces Key Promotions Amidst National Growth and Expansion

Redgate: A Tale of Growth, Expansion, and Key Promotions

In a significant move signaling its continued national growth and expansion, Redgate, a distinguished real estate investment, strategic advisory, and owners' representation firm, has announced key promotions across its Boston, Mid-Atlantic, and Raleigh-Durham offices. The promoted individuals, all instrumental in their respective domains, include Jennifer Sutherby, Garretson Browne, Michael Kenary, Kevin Koch, Cassandra Pierre-Louis, Sean Lawton, Jack Murphy, and James Holland.

The Architects of Redgate's Progress

Jennifer Sutherby, a pivotal figure in the growth of Redgate's institutional platform, is among those recognized for their exceptional contributions. Her dedication and expertise have been crucial in expanding the company's footprint in the institutional sector.

Garretson Browne's efforts have been equally noteworthy. His work in establishing Redgate in the Raleigh market has laid a solid foundation for the firm's growth in the region.

Michael Kenary brings an analytical and technical skill set to the table, while Kevin Koch's project portfolio, spanning significant corporate, institutional, and investor clients, speaks volumes about his commitment and proficiency.

Cassandra Pierre-Louis has been instrumental in creating content and managing corporate communications, playing a vital role in shaping Redgate's public image.

Sean Lawton and Jack Murphy have proven their mettle as lead project managers, successfully handling some of Redgate's most complex undertakings.

Lastly, James Holland's adept leadership and management of large, complex projects have been a cornerstone of Redgate's success.

Redgate's National Expansion: A Story of Resilience and Ambition

These promotions are a testament to Redgate's resilience and ambition. They underscore the firm's commitment to recognizing and rewarding talent and dedication.

Redgate's continued growth across its key client categories—institutions, corporations, and investors—is a reflection of its ability to deliver exceptional results and build lasting relationships. As the firm extends its reach nationally, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide top-tier real estate investment, strategic advisory, and owners' representation services.

A New Chapter in Redgate's Journey

The promotions of Jennifer Sutherby, Garretson Browne, Michael Kenary, Kevin Koch, Cassandra Pierre-Louis, Sean Lawton, Jack Murphy, and James Holland mark a significant milestone in Redgate's journey. Their collective contributions have been integral to the firm's success, and their promotions signal a new chapter in Redgate's story of growth and expansion.

As these individuals step into their new roles, they carry with them Redgate's legacy of excellence and its commitment to delivering unparalleled services. Their promotions are not just recognition of past achievements but also an endorsement of their potential to drive Redgate's future success.

In the ever-evolving landscape of real estate investment and advisory services, Redgate's strategic promotions reaffirm its position as a leader and innovator. With a strong team at the helm, Redgate is poised to continue setting new benchmarks in the industry, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for institutions, corporations, and investors alike.