Redefining Workspaces: A Research-Based Approach to Enhance Productivity and Well-being

In a world increasingly dominated by remote and flexible work, the influence of our physical environment on productivity and well-being is gaining renewed attention. A research-based approach suggests that enhancing work performance and well-being is possible through customizing the physical landscape of our workspaces. This article, penned by experts in management and entrepreneurship from Arizona State University, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland, and published in the winter 2024 issue of ASU Thrive magazine, explores the intersection of environmental psychology, organizational behavior, and workplace design.

Personalization and Motivation

Personalizing workplace with identity markers like awards, diplomas, or nostalgic items can foster integration and motivation. These objects act as reminders of one’s professional journey and achievements, fueling a sense of purpose and accomplishment. The experts urge individuals to consider the psychological effects of their workspace arrangement and to strategically place items that boost morale and productivity.

Space Alteration and Task Efficiency

Changing locations or environmental elements stimulates different types of thinking and can improve task efficiency. The human brain responds to changes in its physical environment, with different settings triggering distinct cognitive processes. Shifting between a quiet, isolated space for focused work and a vibrant, social environment for brainstorming sessions can help leverage this cognitive flexibility for optimized productivity.

Workspace Connections and Sense of Belonging

Establishing connections through workspace, by working in social environments or engaging with colleagues, can alleviate feelings of isolation and foster a sense of belonging. The experts emphasize the importance of social interactions in the workplace, both in-person and virtual, and suggest that creating opportunities for collaboration and socialization can enhance team cohesion and overall well-being.

Boundary Management and Engagement

Architecting boundaries within the physical workspace helps manage psychological boundaries between different roles, such as work and personal life. Clear demarcations can aid in recovery and engagement, allowing individuals to mentally shift gears and recharge. The experts encourage individuals to experiment with creating and maintaining such boundaries, observing the effects on their work-life balance.

The article concludes by emphasizing the importance of placemaking in workplaces, urging individuals to audit their workspaces by assessing its influence on tasks, relationships, and professional identity. This approach, supported by workplace identification research, has the potential to transform how we perceive and utilize our workspaces, ultimately enhancing productivity, well-being, and professional fulfillment.