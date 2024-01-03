en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Redefining Leadership: Christopher Tang Advocates for a More Inclusive Approach

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Redefining Leadership: Christopher Tang Advocates for a More Inclusive Approach

In the realm of organizational leadership, there remains a conspicuous absence of effective leaders despite a wealth of resources at their disposal, opines Christopher Tang, a Distinguished Professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Tang’s observations stem from his vast experience in leadership and innovation, during which he has noticed a trend of leaders plagued by a ‘know-it-all’ attitude, a mindset that prevents them from admitting their weaknesses and relying too heavily on their own vision and strategy.

The Problem with ‘Know-it-all’ Leadership

According to Tang, such an approach is unsustainable as it stifles the organization’s ability to adapt and innovate. Leaders who insist on dictating every solution, neglecting to seek input from their teams or acknowledge their deficiencies, create an environment that discourages creativity and initiative. Tang advocates for a different leadership style, one that sets goals and directions but does not prescribe specific solutions.

Empowering Employees

This approach not only encourages employees to contribute ideas but also makes them feel valued, fostering an environment conducive to innovation. Tang points to several examples to illustrate this. He recounts a failed attempt by his former Dean to develop international programs without consulting knowledgeable alumni. In stark contrast, he highlights successful initiatives like Andersen Consulting’s employee-suggested rebranding to ‘Accenture’ and a janitor’s innovative idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos at Frito Lay. Both examples underscore the importance of employee input and the potential of ideas from all levels of an organization.

Valuing Customer Input

Tang extends this notion of input to customers as well, highlighting platforms like Kickstarter, where backers can contribute to product improvements. A case in point is Nura headphones, a product that benefited significantly from backer input. In Tang’s view, leaders who are willing to admit their vulnerabilities and seek help not only from employees but also customers increase their chances of success and contribute to the overall betterment of the organization.

Leadership, as per Tang, should be viewed as a profession requiring continuous learning and skill refinement. Defining leadership style, identifying potential leaders, fostering trust, and collaboration, clarifying roles, and nurturing company culture are essential facets of this process. Tang’s insights provide practical guidance for C-suite leaders navigating the modern complexities of leadership. His research identifies key factors distinguishing high-performing leaders and emphasizes the importance of commitment to continuous development and the creation of better organizations worldwide.

0
Business
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Haryana Cabinet Approves Rs 372.13 Crore Water Charge Waiver for Rural Areas

By Rafia Tasleem

CRH plc Completes a $1.0 Billion Phase of Share Buyback Program

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Upwork Inc's Stock Volatility: An Analysis

By Muhammad Jawad

Ericsson Nikola Tesla Forges Ahead with New Contracts to Boost Digital Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Metlife Inc Experiences Notable Stock Price Fluctuation Amid Positive ...
@Business · 2 mins
Metlife Inc Experiences Notable Stock Price Fluctuation Amid Positive ...
heart comment 0
Andrii Pyshnyi Wins The Banker Central Banker of the Year 2024 Award

By Rizwan Shah

Andrii Pyshnyi Wins The Banker Central Banker of the Year 2024 Award
World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns

By Salman Khan

World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns
Smith Douglas Homes Announces IPO: A Detailed Look

By Nimrah Khatoon

Smith Douglas Homes Announces IPO: A Detailed Look
Albertsons Companies Inc Stock Takes a Dip: A Comprehensive Analysis

By Ebenezer Mensah

Albertsons Companies Inc Stock Takes a Dip: A Comprehensive Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
8 seconds
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
Perth Lynx Dealt Major Blow in WNBL Top Four Quest
22 seconds
Perth Lynx Dealt Major Blow in WNBL Top Four Quest
Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies
45 seconds
Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies
Over 200 International Observers and Journalists to Monitor Unspecified Event
48 seconds
Over 200 International Observers and Journalists to Monitor Unspecified Event
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2023
1 min
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2023
Three-Day Water Diet: A Road to Enhanced Health, Explained by Dr. Jin W. Sung
1 min
Three-Day Water Diet: A Road to Enhanced Health, Explained by Dr. Jin W. Sung
Lennie Lawrence Steps In As Caretaker Manager for Hartlepool United
2 mins
Lennie Lawrence Steps In As Caretaker Manager for Hartlepool United
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
2 mins
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns
2 mins
World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app