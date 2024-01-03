Redefining CEO Success: Unearthing the Traits of Top-Performing Leaders

Recent research has unearthed unexpected findings concerning the qualities of top-performing CEOs, challenging the traditional notion that traits like charisma, confidence, and an elite background are critical for success. Instead, the study, led by Elena Botelho, a partner at the leadership advisory firm ghSMART and coleader of the CEO Genome Project, identifies a different set of behaviors common among successful CEOs. The research, which informed an article coauthored by Botelho for the Harvard Business Review (HBR) titled “What Sets Successful CEOs Apart,” highlights four critical behaviors: making decisions quickly, engaging others for impact, proactively adapting, and delivering results reliably.

Shaping Successful CEOs: Beyond Charisma and Confidence

These findings suggest that the effectiveness of a CEO is less about their personal traits and more about their business actions and leadership style. Mike Kaeding, the CEO of Norhart, a $200 million construction company, exemplifies this shift. His childhood experiences and unexpected transition into leadership have shaped his approach to growth and success. Despite financial struggles and skepticism, his resilience, commitment to learning, and dedication to transparency have enabled him to scale Norhart to remarkable heights, setting an example of perseverance and visionary leadership in the real estate industry.

Leadership Trends in 2024: Adapting to Changing Demands

As we enter 2024, the landscape of leadership is evolving, requiring leaders to possess certain traits to navigate the dynamic and uncertain environments of the modern era. Research has highlighted the top five leadership trends for 2024, including adaptive leadership, emphasis on emotional intelligence, purpose-driven leadership, remote leadership skills, and technology and data literacy. These skills are analogous to those required by Navy SEALs, underscoring the need for leaders to adapt to the changing demands of the world.

The Essential Skills and Challenges of Being a CEO

Among the skills that every CEO should possess are setting the vision and direction for the company, providing strategic leadership, creating and maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders, and demonstrating strong leadership skills. Exceptional CEOs are distinguished by their vision, communication, and strategic thinking. However, being a CEO also comes with its challenges, such as balancing stakeholder demands, managing growth, and dealing with crises. This dynamic role demands adaptability in today’s rapidly changing business landscape, reinforcing the findings of Botelho’s study.