Red Sea Disruptions: More Damaging than Pandemic's Early Stages, Says Report

The global supply chain, already grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ever Given debacle, faces a fresh challenge. A report by Sea Intelligence, an esteemed ocean supply chain advisory firm, reveals that disruptions in shipping due to Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea are wreaking havoc on the supply chain, surpassing the early stages of the pandemic.

Longer Transit Times and Dwindling Vessel Capacity

The investigation scrutinized vessel delays and discovered that the extended transit times around the Cape of Good Hope, a detour to avoid the volatile Red Sea, are significantly impacting vessel capacity—the number of available ships to pick up containers at ports. This decline in vessel capacity is the second-largest in recent memory, following the infamous blockage of the Suez Canal by the Ever Given in March 2021.

The Red Sea Crisis: A Different Beast than the Pandemic

Sea Intelligence's report categorizes the pandemic into two distinct stages: the initial blow to Chinese ports followed by the global spread. Unlike the pandemic, when every vessel was operational and demand soared, there are now ships available that could be reactivated. Maritime authorities estimate that approximately 10% of the global fleet remains idle. To offset the transit delays caused by circumventing the Red Sea, ocean carriers may need to reintroduce vessels into their rotations.

Reversal of Supply Chain Excess

The supply chain was flush with capacity after the demand surge from the pandemic declined, pushing the freight industry into a slump. However, the Red Sea crisis could reverse this trend. Major companies, including Tesla, Volvo, Michelin, Ikea, British retailer Next, and Crocs, have reported production halts or delivery delays due to the lag in container arrivals. The American Apparel and Footwear Association has aired concerns over the Red Sea shipping threats, advocating for more action to ensure crew safety and cargo security.

The Ripple Effects

The situation is triggering delays and cost hikes, prompting companies to scout for alternative shipping options to alleviate the disruptions. The Red Sea crisis has led to longer transit times, ballooning freight rates, and surging war risk insurance premiums. Increased insurance rates and shipping costs are the result of insurers declining to cover American, British, and Israeli vessels against war risks in the Red Sea due to the Houthi rebel attacks. The crisis could escalate and have a more pronounced economic impact, particularly if it extends to include Iran or disrupts Iranian oil exports.