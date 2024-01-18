Red Sea Crisis: Shipping Disruptions Surpass Early COVID-19 Impact

The global shipping industry has been shaken to its core as disruptions caused by Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea surpass the impact of the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest report by ocean supply chain advisory firm, Sea Intelligence. The diversion of shipping routes to avoid the conflict-ridden Red Sea has led to longer transit times around the Cape of Good Hope, resulting in a significant drop in vessel capacity.

Shipping Disruption: A Historical Perspective

The report highlights that this is the second-largest drop in vessel capacity in recent years, with the infamous Ever Given incident in the Suez Canal ranking as the largest. The disruption caused by the pandemic was primarily divided into two phases, the first affecting Chinese ports and the second spreading globally. However, the current situation stands in stark contrast, as there exists a surplus of vessels, a situation that did not arise during the pandemic when demand was soaring.

Impact on the World's Fleet and Possible Solutions

Approximately 10% of the world's fleet is currently out of service due to the Red Sea crisis. However, there is a silver lining, as additional vessels could be deployed to alleviate the situation. The maritime industry is mulling over the possibility of adding vessels post the Chinese New Year in an endeavor to maintain schedules. This comes in the wake of the recent downturn in demand for Chinese goods, which led MSC, the world's largest ocean carrier, to cancel vessel trips.

Repercussions on Global Companies and the Call for Action

The repercussions of these delays are being felt across the corporate spectrum, with companies like Tesla, Volvo, Michelin, Ikea, Next, and Crocs experiencing disruptions in manufacturing and product delivery. The American Apparel and Footwear Association has voiced its concern over the escalating threats to Red Sea shipping, which are causing delays and cost increases, and has called for more robust action to ensure the safety of crews and the security of cargo.