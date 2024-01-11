en English
Business

Red Sea Crisis Escalates Global Shipping Costs, Threatening Inflation Control Efforts

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
Red Sea Crisis Escalates Global Shipping Costs, Threatening Inflation Control Efforts

The escalating crisis in the Red Sea, a consequence of the Israel-Hamas war that escalated in October, has led to a significant surge in shipping costs worldwide, potentially threatening efforts to battle global inflation. The intensity of hostilities in this region has diverted container ships from the Suez Canal, compelling them to take the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. This rerouting, coupled with a decline in container ship traffic in the Red Sea due to an increase in attacks on vessels, has resulted in a 600% surge in freight rates for a 40-foot container from North Asia to Europe, raising the cost to an unprecedented $6,000.

Impact on Global Trade and Inflation

Analysts from JPMorgan ring alarm bells concerning the potential impact on global core CPI inflation. They warn that the escalation in shipping costs could reflect in higher consumer prices, thereby stalling the progress in reducing global inflation. The analysts predict a possible ripple effect of these cost increases on inflation in the coming months, which may alter market expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in March. However, they anticipate that the central bank will not initiate rate reductions until mid-2024, banking on the expectation that core CPI inflation will remain stable in the first half of the year.

Threat to Key International Waterway

John Kirby, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council, emphasized the importance of the Red Sea as a crucial international waterway, acknowledging its potential ripple effects on the global economy. Expressing concern about the escalating crisis, Kirby highlighted the U.S.-led naval task force’s efforts to secure shipping lanes and prevent further attacks on vessels, which have already led to a marked increase in shipping costs and potential challenges to inflation control efforts.

Prospective Impact on U.S. Consumer Prices and Fed’s Decision-Making

Despite the rising transportation costs, experts from S&P Global Market Intelligence and Moody’s Analytics suggest that the impact on U.S. consumer prices and the Fed’s decision-making may be limited. They point out that while freight rates have increased, they are still below the peak of September 2021. Additionally, transportation costs typically account for just a small fraction of the price of goods. Furthermore, the first quarter is not a heavy import period for retailers, which might help mitigate the immediate impact on consumer prices. Thus, while the crisis in the Red Sea underscores the fragility of global supply chains and the potential implications for inflation, the fallout may be less severe than initially feared.

Business International Affairs Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

